Ex-first lady's lawyers ask court to grant bail for health reasons

Lawyers for former first lady Kim Keon Hee asked a court on Wednesday to grant immediate bail during her hearing, citing her deteriorating health in prison.The bail hearing took place at the Seoul Central District Court after Kim filed for bail on Nov. 3, claiming she needed to treat worsened symptoms of anxiety and dizziness.Kim, under arrest since August, has been standing trial on charges of being involved in stock price manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for elections and taking bribes from the Unification Church in exchange for favors.Kim's lawyers said that she has lost consciousness several times and that she cannot receive proper treatment for her health condition in prison.They said she can accept all bail conditions, such as residing only at home or the hospital, not having access to her cell phone and wearing an electronic monitoring device.They also said that it is too harsh to put Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, under arrest at the same time. Yoon has been in custody while standing trial over his failed bid to impose martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.Special counsel prosecutors, however, opposed her bail, arguing that if she were released, there would be great concern about the destruction of evidence, such as through collusion with her associates.Kim did not speak in person and only listened with her head bowed during the hearing.Yonhap