Former prime minister arrested in martial law investigation
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 09:21
Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was arrested at his home on Wednesday by the special counsel team investigating insurrection and foreign aggression allegations tied to the Dec. 3 martial law crisis last year.
A search warrant for his home was also executed upon his arrest. Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok’s team obtained the arrest warrant after Hwang repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to legal sources.
The team previously attempted to execute search and seizure warrants at Hwang’s residence on Oct. 27 and 31, but failed on both occasions, as Hwang refused to open the door and was shielded by crowds of supporters. In a briefing on Nov. 3, the special counsel said it had obtained a new search warrant but had not yet executed it.
The investigation centers on a Facebook post Hwang made on Dec. 3 last year in which he appeared to endorse the declaration of martial law by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. Hwang is under investigation for inciting and propagating insurrection.
In the post, Hwang wrote, “Martial law has been declared. Preventing national chaos is the top priority,” and called for a crackdown on “pro-North leftist forces and election fraud forces that have ruined the country.”
He also demanded the arrest of National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and then-People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, claiming they were obstructing the president’s emergency actions.
Under the Special Counsel Act on Insurrection, the special counsel is authorized to investigate criminal allegations related to the Dec. 3 martial law incident, including recommending the declaration of martial law, securing detention facilities, murder committed for insurrection-related purposes, conspiracy or preparation for insurrection, and incitement or propaganda related to insurrection.
