KCTU wants to stop overnight deliveries, but drivers prefer the late-night shifts
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 17:08
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) has proposed banning parcel deliveries between midnight and 5 a.m. to prevent deaths from overwork, but data shows most night-shift couriers work exclusively at night and choose the shift for higher pay.
Around 80 percent of nighttime delivery workers in Korea worked only night hours in 2024, according to a report by the Korea Transport Institute Tuesday.
The survey, which included 800 parcel delivery workers nationwide, contradicts the assumption that delivery workers are overworked because they work both day and night shifts.
“One shift of eight to nine hours at night already pushes physical limits, so doing additional work during the day isn’t realistic,” a courier employed by a major logistics company said.
Income is the main reason workers choose night shifts. According to the report, 45.5 percent of respondents said they work at night because it pays more than daytime delivery. A separate labor survey on Coupang drivers found that the median per-delivery fee for apartment deliveries was 655 won (45 cents) during the day and 850 won at night.
Other reasons included a desire to minimize interactions with others, cited by 23.9 percent of respondents, and a preference for avoiding traffic congestion, cited by 22.4 percent. These findings suggest that restricting early-morning deliveries could limit workers' ability to select shifts that align with their income goals and personal circumstances.
Statistics also suggest that overwork-related deaths are not heavily concentrated in the parcel delivery industry.
A total of 2,016 people died in workplace-related incidents in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Employment and Labor. Of these, 812 died from sudden accidents and 1,204 from work-related illnesses. Within the latter group, 364 deaths were caused by stroke or heart-related conditions, which are generally used as indicators of death from overwork.
By industry, manufacturing recorded the highest number of overwork-related deaths at 88. This was followed by facility management, including security services, with 75; retail and food services with 47; ground transportation with 41 and construction with 39.
Parcel delivery is categorized as underground transportation, which also includes buses, taxis, freight trucks and motorcycle couriers. Overwork-related deaths in this broader category accounted for about 2 percent of all workplace fatalities. Based on estimated figures that exclude other types of drivers, parcel delivery workers alone are estimated to account for about 1 percent of the total.
“If the goal is to prevent overwork deaths, then it’s inconsistent to target early-morning delivery without addressing industries like manufacturing or security that report higher numbers,” a logistics industry official said. “We need sector-wide improvements, such as enforcing a five-day workweek for night shifts or setting limits on work hours.”
But experts say stronger protections are needed for workers who are pushed into excessive hours against their will.
A total of 175 people died from cerebrovascular or cardiovascular conditions in work-related incidents between January and September this year, according to data from Rep. Lee Yong-woo of the Democratic Party's office. Of those, 103 worked at businesses with fewer than 50 employees, making up about 60 percent of the total.
“Small businesses often lack the staffing to rotate workers, and rarely ensure proper break times, which puts employees at higher risk of overwork,” said Yoo Sung-kyu, an adjunct professor at Sungkonghoe University. “Some employers still think that paying a bit more in wages is enough, but we need policy tools like certification for companies that follow work-hour regulations to encourage real change.”
