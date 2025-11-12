 Kim Soo-hyun's lawyer denies 'thousands of photos' with Kim Sae-ron exist
Kim Soo-hyun's lawyer denies 'thousands of photos' with Kim Sae-ron exist

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 13:22 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 13:43
Actor Kim Soo-hyun speaks during a press conference held on March 31 in western Seoul. [YONHAP]

Kim Soo-hyun's lawyer denied additional allegations about "thousands of photos" made by the late actor Kim Sae-ron’s family, saying that many of their claims are unsubstantiated or factually incorrect.
 
A statement was issued by Ko Sang-rok on Wednesday, in which several points raised by the family’s side were refuted.
 

“There are not thousands of photos. Such a volume simply does not exist,” Ko said, dismissing allegations that the family is handing over a large number of photos depicting the two actors to their legal representative.
 
“If material that was never presented in any police or court records over the past eight months suddenly emerges now, that in itself strongly suggests the possibility of fabrication."
 
On other allegations, Ko said that there was no evidence that it was Kim Soo-hyun who sent the romantic KakaoTalk messages to Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The lawyer also denied the existence of any additional letters sent by Kim Soo-hyun when he was in the Army besides the one already publicly disclosed.
 
Ko emphasized that the family has never claimed Kim Soo-hyun was responsible for Kim Sae-ron’s death.
 
“They said from the beginning that they did not, and still do not, believe Kim Soo-hyun caused her emotional distress or her passing,” Ko said.
 
“This contradicts the persistent public accusations made by Hoverlab,” he said, referring to the far-right political YouTube channel that first accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating the late actor while she was a minor and that his agency pressured her to repay a loan she owed. Kim Soo-hyun denied all allegations, saying he dated her only after she became an adult.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
