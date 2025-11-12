 Korean man arrested in Tokyo for attacking middle school girl on the street
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean man arrested in Tokyo for attacking middle school girl on the street

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 16:29
Japanese police arrested a Korean man, surnamed Choi, on charges of assaulting a middle school student in Tokyo, Japan, pictured in this screen capture from local broadcaster TBS Television. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Japanese police arrested a Korean man, surnamed Choi, on charges of assaulting a middle school student in Tokyo, Japan, pictured in this screen capture from local broadcaster TBS Television. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A Korean man was arrested in Tokyo after allegedly attacking a female middle school student on the street, Japanese media reported Tuesday.
 
Tokyo Metropolitan Police detained Choi, a Korean national living in Koto Ward’s Furuishiba area, on charges of forcible molestation resulting in injury, according to TBS News and other local outlets.
 

Related Article

Police said Choi followed the victim as she was walking home in Koto Ward on Oct. 12. He allegedly grabbed her, knocked her to the ground, and then committed an indecent act while on top of her. The girl suffered injuries that required about 10 days of treatment.
 
Investigators said Choi did not know the victim. After briefly passing her on the street, he reportedly turned around and followed her for about 100 meters (328 feet) before attacking her. Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera captured the entire incident, according to police.
 
During questioning, Choi reportedly told investigators that he was drunk and could not remember what happened, adding that he was surprised to hear about the allegations against him.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags japan korean crime sexual assault

More in Social Affairs

Victim of 'Busan roundhouse kick' case to testify against attacker

KCTU wants to stop overnight deliveries, but drivers prefer the late-night shifts

Over 800 personnel comb through Jeju's shores for ketamine disguised as Chinese tea

European kimchi sauce product draws backlash over kimono, Chinese characters on bottle

Korean man arrested in Tokyo for attacking middle school girl on the street

Related Stories

Former EXO member Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault

Ex-model tearfully tells jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16

Defense agency employee attempts suicide after humiliating sexual assault hearing: Report

Man charged to 15 years in prison for raping 11 minors will be released next month

Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting daughter, granddaughter for 40 years
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)