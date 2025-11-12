Korean man arrested in Tokyo for attacking middle school girl on the street
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 16:29
A Korean man was arrested in Tokyo after allegedly attacking a female middle school student on the street, Japanese media reported Tuesday.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police detained Choi, a Korean national living in Koto Ward’s Furuishiba area, on charges of forcible molestation resulting in injury, according to TBS News and other local outlets.
Police said Choi followed the victim as she was walking home in Koto Ward on Oct. 12. He allegedly grabbed her, knocked her to the ground, and then committed an indecent act while on top of her. The girl suffered injuries that required about 10 days of treatment.
Investigators said Choi did not know the victim. After briefly passing her on the street, he reportedly turned around and followed her for about 100 meters (328 feet) before attacking her. Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera captured the entire incident, according to police.
During questioning, Choi reportedly told investigators that he was drunk and could not remember what happened, adding that he was surprised to hear about the allegations against him.
