'Not using AI feels like a disadvantage': Cheating scandal uncovered at SNU
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 15:12 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 15:50
Following similar instances at Yonsei University and Korea University, Seoul National University (SNU) has also uncovered cases of students using AI tools to cheat.
While cheating at one of Korea’s top universities has sparked concern, many students say AI misuse has been common for some time — the only change is that it's now being publicly acknowledged.
During a recent midterm for a statistics course in SNU’s College of Business Administration, students were asked to generate code using school-provided computers. The use of AI tools, including ChatGPT, was explicitly banned.
Still, several students were found to have used them. The professor reported the matter after discovering AI-generated code in numerous submissions. “A few students came forward voluntarily, but we believe many more were involved,” the university said.
SNU is considering invalidating all midterm scores and holding a retest. The course in question is reportedly taken mainly by freshmen students.
Similar group cheating cases were found earlier this semester in the “Natural Language Processing and ChatGPT” course at Yonsei University and the “Multidisciplinary Understanding of an Aging Society” course at Korea University. Faculty members expressed shock that such incidents occurred at elite schools.
Yet many students say AI use for assignments has long been widespread. “I don’t think the professors were completely unaware,” said a Yonsei student. “For online exams, not using AI feels like a disadvantage.”
Even though measures like recording videos that show the computer screen, hands and face are required during online tests, students say those determined to cheat can still use their phones or another computer to access AI tools.
On the university student community website Everytime, one post read, “The use of AI to cheat has been increasing since the Covid-19 pandemic. Even if you report it to professors or the school, nothing happens, so no one takes it seriously anymore.”
There have also been cases where students openly stated in end-of-semester course evaluations that AI completed their assignments, without any follow-up action from the school.
Universities have begun introducing AI ethics education in response. SNU will host a special lecture titled “Is It Okay to Use ChatGPT for Homework?” on Nov. 21. Yonsei University is also planning a public forum to establish guidelines on AI use.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)