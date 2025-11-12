 Over 4,000 complaints filed over last 5 years about people eating, drinking on Seoul subways
A woman eats food laid out on a subway seat inside a Line No. 2 train in Seoul in October. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

From gimbap (Korean rice rolls) to soju, some Seoul subway riders seem to think “next stop” means “next course.” Nearly 4,200 complaints have been filed over the past five years about passengers eating or drinking on Seoul subways, according to city data.
 
Conservative People Power Party city council member Yoon Young-hee of the Seoul Metropolitan Council said Wednesday that data from Seoul Metro showed a total of 4,197 complaints regarding food and drink consumption on trains between 2021 and September 2025. The numbers include 1,009 cases in 2021, 620 in 2022, 833 in 2023, 907 in 2024, and 828 so far this year.
 

Complaints mentioned a wide range of foods — including strong-smelling items such as gimbap, kimchi, soondae (Korean blood sausage), sweet potatoes, cup noodles, fried potatoes, dumplings and dried squid.
 
Many cases also involved alcohol consumption. Between July and September this year, several complaints reported that passengers were drinking beer, soju and makgeolli (Korean rice wine) on board. Some riders said the odors made them feel sick, while others expressed distress over being exposed to such behavior while traveling with children.
 
Several complaints noted that some passengers continued eating even after announcements reminding them not to eat on trains.
 
While a 2018 ordinance prohibits eating and drinking on city buses, no such ban currently exists for subways. This legal gap has led to frequent complaints about unpleasant smells and unsanitary conditions.
 
The issue drew public outrage last month when photos spread online showing a woman eating boiled pork and kimchi laid out on a tablecloth inside a Line No. 2 subway car. Another viral post earlier showed a woman eating from a lunchbox while wearing plastic gloves.
 
Although no law explicitly bans eating on subways, Seoul Metro’s passenger transport regulations, Article 34, Clause 1, Subparagraph 5, allows staff to take action — including removal from the train — against anyone carrying items that cause discomfort, filth or strong odors.
 
“There was controversy at first over banning food on buses, but it has since become a social norm,” said Rep. Yoon. “It’s time to start considering a similar policy for subways, reflecting public opinion.”
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
