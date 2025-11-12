 Owner of snack shop in front of elementary school arrested for secretly filming female students
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 16:24
Police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

A man who ran a snack shop in front of an elementary school in western Seoul’s Mapo District has been arrested for secretly filming the bodies of underage girls, police said Wednesday.
 
The Mapo Police Precinct said a local court issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for the suspect on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse and other related laws.
 

The man is accused of using his smartphone to film about 20 elementary school girls without consent over several months until August while operating his shop near the school.
 
During police questioning, he reportedly admitted to the charges and expressed remorse.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
