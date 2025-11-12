Rescuers recover another body from Ulsan power plant site, two still unaccounted for
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 08:45
Rescue crews on Wednesday recovered another body from the wreckage of the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant in Ulsan, a week after the collapse of a boiler tower trapped multiple workers inside.
The body was retrieved at approximately 5:19 a.m. from the debris of Boiler Tower No. 5, according to fire authorities.
The victim had been listed as missing after the accident but authorities were able to locate them at around 10:14 p.m. Tuesday. Rescue workers used cutting tools to remove steel bars and make space to extract the body through the night.
With the latest recovery, the official death toll from the collapse rose to five out of the seven workers initially reported as trapped.
Two people remain unaccounted for. The location of one has been confirmed, but the other has not yet been found. Authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts for the two remaining workers.
The accident occurred on Nov. 6 at the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant in Nam District, Ulsan, when Boiler Tower No. 5 — measuring 25 meters (82 feet) wide, 15.5 meters deep and 63 meters high — suddenly collapsed.
At the time of the incident, nine workers were dismantling the structure, seven of whom were buried in the debris.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)