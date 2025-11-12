 Seoul Metro Line No. 4 skips Hansung University Station due to protest by disability rights group
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 09:37 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 09:42
Activists under the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) protest at Hansung University Station, Seoul Metro Line No. 4, during the morning rush hour on Nov. 12. [YONHAP]

A southbound train on Seoul Metro Line No. 4 skipped Hansung University Station on Wednesday morning due to a protest organized by a disability rights group.
 
“As of this morning, southbound trains on Line No. 4 are bypassing Hansung University Station due to an unlawful protest by a certain disability group,” Seoul Metro said in an announcement.
 

The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) began demonstrating at the station around 8 a.m., calling for greater government support and budget guarantees for disability rights.
 
SADD is known to frequently stage subway protests during rush hour, notably with activists in wheelchairs blocking the train screen doors to prevent trains from departing.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
