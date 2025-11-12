 The government needs census data. The public doesn't want to give it.
The government needs census data. The public doesn't want to give it.

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 15:54
Park, a census taker for the 2025 Population and Housing Census, writes a notice at a multifamily housing unit in Seoul on Nov. 7. [LEE AH-MI]

On a cold November morning in western Seoul, a government census worker stood on a doorstep, explaining for the third time that day why he needed to ask about someone’s marriage status and job.
 
At another house, a man who was asked if he was still divorced snapped, “Why do you ask personal questions?”
   

A screenshot from the Population and Housing Census website shows questions from the 2025 survey that cover sensitive items such as employer name and plans for marriage or children. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The field surveyor, who gave only his surname, Park, said many people don’t answer their doors — and when they do, they often greet him with suspicion or anger. His experience is not unique. Many census workers report being verbally abused, turned away or even threatened while collecting data.
 
The Population and Housing Census, conducted every five years, provides crucial data that affects policymaking and academic research. This year’s survey began Nov. 1 and runs through Tuesday, using online, phone and in-person methods to gather information from 20 percent of households nationwide. Nearly 30,000 field surveyors are taking part.
 
All for a roughly one-month contract and daily pay of less than 80,000 won ($55).
 
And the door-to-door work is only getting harder. Surveyors must ask about sensitive topics like marital status, education and employment — questions that some residents see as prying. On social media, some have complained: “This isn’t a census, it’s data trafficking,” and “They treat citizens like criminals.”




'Asking for money — and worse'
 
The process can take a severe toll on those in the field. A census worker in Busan said, “One person told me, ‘I’ll respond if you buy me cigarettes or give me money.’ Another female surveyor in my area was sexually harassed."
 
The surveyor also described being frightened while verifying residency.
 
In Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, a surveyor surnamed Kim, explained that even legitimate identification often fails to reassure people.
 
“Because of phone scams, people are suspicious of everything. Even if we show the [official] QR code, they won’t open the door. The cooperation rate is terribly low,” Kim said.
 
A notice for the 2025 Population and Housing Census is posted alongside various advertisements on the door of a multifamily housing unit in Seoul on Nov. 7. [LEE AH-MI]

Surveyors have few options when facing harassment or aggression. The Ministry of Data and Statistics — formerly Statistics Korea — said in a statement on Monday that it prioritizes the safety of surveyors, providing flashlights, whistles and other protective items.
 
But the tools don’t always help. The Busan worker said, “There’s an emergency button on the tablet, but you can’t really use it unless the situation is serious enough to call the police.”
 
The surveyor added that the two-day training before deployment focused on administrative rules rather than real-world challenges. “It’s like reading from a school textbook. You can’t predict what actually happens on the job.”
 
About one in five surveyors quit before finishing their assignment, according to the Data Ministry. In 2020, 4,109 of 22,583 surveyors dropped out — an attrition rate of 18.2 percent.




Rethinking the census model
 
Ahn Hyung-jun, commissioner of the Ministry of Data and Statistics, demonstrates a solicitation at a call center established for the 2025 Population and Housing Census, which began on Oct. 22, in this photo taken on Oct. 16. [MINISTRY OF DATA AND STATISTICS]

Critics say the government should modernize how it gathers data to avoid repeating the same tensions every five years.
 
Countries such as Denmark and Norway already use databases to compile census statistics from existing administrative records such as residence registrations and school records.
 
In Korea, the number of census questions replaced with administrative data rose slightly from 10 out of 55 in 2020 to 13 this year.
 
“As public cooperation declines, data quality inevitably worsens," said Jun Kwang-hee, an emeritus professor of sociology at Chungnam National University and former president of the Population Association of Korea. "The government should expand its use of administrative data, such as education and employment records, to improve accuracy.”
 
“If we only conduct small-scale field surveys when necessary, we could reduce the burden on respondents."
 
A Data Ministry official said, “Even minor changes to survey questions can distort long-term trends, so we need to proceed carefully. We’ll continue reviewing and updating the questionnaire to reflect social changes over the next five years.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
