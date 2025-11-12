Two people caught defecating at Gyeongbok Palace
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 10:52
A man and a woman were spotted defecating in broad daylight beneath a stone wall at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Monday, according to a report by JTBC’s “Crime Chief” (2014-) on Tuesday.
A witness told the broadcaster that they saw a middle-aged man crouching with toilet paper under a dense patch of foliage near the palace’s northern gate around midday on Sunday. Next to him, a woman in white pants was reportedly in the same position.
After a short while, the woman walked away, and a stain was visible on her clothing. The man was later seen emerging awkwardly from the shrubbery.
The incident occurred along the stone wall of Sinmumun, the northern gate of Gyeongbok Palace — the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) — which was constructed in the 15th century and is registered as a historic site.
The witness added that a group of several dozen Chinese tourists had been visiting the palace at the time and believed the man and woman were among them.
Police officers on patrol reportedly intervened and stopped the pair, though no official complaint was filed, JTBC reported.
As the incident occurred at a designated cultural heritage site and in a public space, the pair’s actions could potentially constitute property damage or a misdemeanor offense under Korean law.
