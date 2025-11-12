 Two people caught defecating at Gyeongbok Palace
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two people caught defecating at Gyeongbok Palace

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 10:52
Footage obtained by JTBC of a man and woman defecating beneath a stone wall in Gyeongbok Palace, central Seoul, on Nov. 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Footage obtained by JTBC of a man and woman defecating beneath a stone wall in Gyeongbok Palace, central Seoul, on Nov. 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A man and a woman were spotted defecating in broad daylight beneath a stone wall at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Monday, according to a report by JTBC’s “Crime Chief” (2014-) on Tuesday.
 
A witness told the broadcaster that they saw a middle-aged man crouching with toilet paper under a dense patch of foliage near the palace’s northern gate around midday on Sunday. Next to him, a woman in white pants was reportedly in the same position.
 

Related Article

After a short while, the woman walked away, and a stain was visible on her clothing. The man was later seen emerging awkwardly from the shrubbery.
 
The incident occurred along the stone wall of Sinmumun, the northern gate of Gyeongbok Palace — the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) — which was constructed in the 15th century and is registered as a historic site.
 
The witness added that a group of several dozen Chinese tourists had been visiting the palace at the time and believed the man and woman were among them.
 
Police officers on patrol reportedly intervened and stopped the pair, though no official complaint was filed, JTBC reported.
 
As the incident occurred at a designated cultural heritage site and in a public space, the pair’s actions could potentially constitute property damage or a misdemeanor offense under Korean law.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags gyeongbok palace jtbc

More in Social Affairs

'We don’t sell loneliness': Restaurant faces backlash for rejecting solo diners

Two people caught defecating at Gyeongbok Palace

Ex-spy chief arrested on multiple charges including dereliction of duty, perjury

'A few shops cause problems': Gwangjang Market vendors respond to overcharging claims

Seoul Metro Line No. 4 skips Hansung University Station due to protest by disability rights group

Related Stories

Korea Heritage Service unveils centuries-old repatriated wooden plaque

Autumnal outing

Holiday outing

Restored treasure

Rare chance for visitors to see protected historic parts of Gyeongbok Palace
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)