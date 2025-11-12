 Victim of 'Busan roundhouse kick' case to testify against attacker
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Victim of 'Busan roundhouse kick' case to testify against attacker

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 17:30
A CCTV footage shows a man kicking a young woman in the head at her apartment building in Busan on May 22, 2022. The man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder and sexual assault. [JOONGANG PHOTO]

A CCTV footage shows a man kicking a young woman in the head at her apartment building in Busan on May 22, 2022. The man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder and sexual assault. [JOONGANG PHOTO]

 
The victim in the widely known “Busan roundhouse kick” case is set to testify on Thursday in her attacker's trial. 
 
The victim will appear as a witness at the Busan Western District Court for the hearing of the defendant, surnamed Lee, who faces an additional charge pressed in September 2023 after he threatened — while in detention — to retaliate against the victim, according to Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Lee was given a 20-year prison sentence for following a woman home and assaulting her with the intent to rape her in May 2022. He was sentenced in October 2022, and the Supreme Court upheld the ruling last year. The case has colloquially been referred to as the “Busan roundhouse kicking incident” because the man knocked the woman down with a roundhouse kick.
 
According to the prosecution, Lee asked a fellow inmate who was a YouTuber to make a video about his case after being released, adding that he was going to find the victim at her house “and kill her.” The YouTuber gave the testimony after his release, which reportedly terrified the victim.
 
The victim is expected to take the stand to describe her feelings at the time of the incident and testify about how she has been physically and mentally affected by the attack and the prolonged trial.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Busan Roundhouse kick Korea

More in Social Affairs

President Lee urges break from Seoul-centered system at regional cooperation meeting

Employment rate continues to cruise, but youth left in the dust

Beach busts in Jeju

Ex-first lady's lawyers ask court to grant bail for health reasons

'Hustle like you're broke': Number of people with second jobs may reach new high

Related Stories

'Busan roundhouse kick' assailant has serial killer-levels of psychopathy, test shows

20-year sentence for 'Busan roundhouse kick' assailant upheld by top court

Gov't, PPP move to broaden disclosure of suspects' IDs

Nongshim gives muskmelon a punt with new Melon Kick

Court gives 20 years for brutal assault on woman in Busan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)