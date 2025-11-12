Victim of 'Busan roundhouse kick' case to testify against attacker
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 17:30
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
The victim in the widely known “Busan roundhouse kick” case is set to testify on Thursday in her attacker's trial.
The victim will appear as a witness at the Busan Western District Court for the hearing of the defendant, surnamed Lee, who faces an additional charge pressed in September 2023 after he threatened — while in detention — to retaliate against the victim, according to Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
Lee was given a 20-year prison sentence for following a woman home and assaulting her with the intent to rape her in May 2022. He was sentenced in October 2022, and the Supreme Court upheld the ruling last year. The case has colloquially been referred to as the “Busan roundhouse kicking incident” because the man knocked the woman down with a roundhouse kick.
According to the prosecution, Lee asked a fellow inmate who was a YouTuber to make a video about his case after being released, adding that he was going to find the victim at her house “and kill her.” The YouTuber gave the testimony after his release, which reportedly terrified the victim.
The victim is expected to take the stand to describe her feelings at the time of the incident and testify about how she has been physically and mentally affected by the attack and the prolonged trial.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)