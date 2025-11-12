'We don’t sell loneliness': Restaurant faces backlash for rejecting solo diners
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 11:16
A restaurant’s notice rejecting solo diners under the slogan “We don’t sell loneliness” has stirred debate online, drawing criticism over what many saw as outdated views on eating alone.
A social media user posted a photo taken at a Chinese restaurant on Monday, saying, “I turned away after seeing this.” The sign reads, “When dining alone, pay for two portions, eat two portions, bring a friend, or come next time with your wife.”
It ends with, “We don’t sell loneliness. Please don’t come alone.”
The post has been viewed more than 300,000 times and prompted a wave of criticism. Many users questioned the restaurant’s attitude, with comments such as “Why equate eating alone with loneliness” and “It’s surprising anyone still thinks like this today.” Others said the restaurant “doesn’t appreciate its customers.”
It is not the first time a restaurant has faced backlash over treatment of solo diners. In July, a well-known restaurant in Yeosu, South Jeolla, drew criticism after a travel YouTuber said staff pressured her to eat quickly and leave when she dined alone.
The Yeosu city government later apologized, saying “rude behavior occurred despite regular hospitality training,” and pledged to strengthen customer service education and draft new guidelines for serving solo diners.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)