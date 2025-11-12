 'We don’t sell loneliness': Restaurant faces backlash for rejecting solo diners
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'We don’t sell loneliness': Restaurant faces backlash for rejecting solo diners

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 11:16
A Chinese restaurant that urges solo diners to order at least two dishes since the shop does ″not sell loneliness″ has faced criticism online after a social media user uploaded a photo of its sign on Nov. 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Chinese restaurant that urges solo diners to order at least two dishes since the shop does ″not sell loneliness″ has faced criticism online after a social media user uploaded a photo of its sign on Nov. 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A restaurant’s notice rejecting solo diners under the slogan “We don’t sell loneliness” has stirred debate online, drawing criticism over what many saw as outdated views on eating alone.
 
A social media user posted a photo taken at a Chinese restaurant on Monday, saying, “I turned away after seeing this.” The sign reads, “When dining alone, pay for two portions, eat two portions, bring a friend, or come next time with your wife.” 
 
It ends with, “We don’t sell loneliness. Please don’t come alone.”
 

Related Article

 
The post has been viewed more than 300,000 times and prompted a wave of criticism. Many users questioned the restaurant’s attitude, with comments such as “Why equate eating alone with loneliness” and “It’s surprising anyone still thinks like this today.” Others said the restaurant “doesn’t appreciate its customers.”
 
It is not the first time a restaurant has faced backlash over treatment of solo diners. In July, a well-known restaurant in Yeosu, South Jeolla, drew criticism after a travel YouTuber said staff pressured her to eat quickly and leave when she dined alone.
 
The Yeosu city government later apologized, saying “rude behavior occurred despite regular hospitality training,” and pledged to strengthen customer service education and draft new guidelines for serving solo diners.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags korea solo dining restaurant eating out

More in Social Affairs

'We don’t sell loneliness': Restaurant faces backlash for rejecting solo diners

Two people caught defecating at Gyeongbok Palace

Ex-spy chief arrested on multiple charges including dereliction of duty, perjury

'A few shops cause problems': Gwangjang Market vendors respond to overcharging claims

Seoul Metro Line No. 4 skips Hansung University Station due to protest by disability rights group

Related Stories

Prices of naengmyeon and samgyetang climb again in Seoul

Rising lunch prices burning a hole in worker wallets

Fried chicken and noodles now cost a few extra coins

Local Korean eateries disappearing as ingredient prices climb and culinary culture shifts

Dining out takes bigger bite out of wallet with 4% hike for favorites
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)