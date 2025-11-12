 Woman receives heavier suspended sentence for attempting to kill husband in his sleep
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman receives heavier suspended sentence for attempting to kill husband in his sleep

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 14:36
Close up of a court mallet [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Close up of a court mallet [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

 
A Chinese woman who attempted to stab her sleeping husband to death was handed a heavier suspended prison sentence on appeal.
 
The Jeonju branch of the Gwangju High Court on Wednesday overturned a lower court ruling and sentenced the defendant to three years in prison with a five-year suspension. The woman had been initially sentenced to 18 months in jail with a three-year suspension for attempted murder.
 

Related Article

“Although the crime appears to have been committed impulsively after financial disputes with her husband, the sanctity of life is the most fundamental value protected by law and society,” the appeals court said in its ruling on Wednesday. “Even if the attempt was unsuccessful, such actions warrant strict punishment.”
 
The court added, “Had co-workers who witnessed the crime not intervened, the outcome could have been fatal. Taking into account the danger posed by the weapon used and the extent of the victim’s injuries, we have reassessed the sentence.”
 
The woman was indicted for stabbing her husband twice in the abdomen with a weapon at around 11:45 p.m. on May 22 in a company dormitory in Iksan, North Jeolla.
 
Awakened by the husband’s screams, co-workers overpowered the woman and called emergency services. The husband suffered serious injuries but later submitted a letter to the court requesting leniency, saying he wished to maintain the family and restore their relationship.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags crime murder court sentence

More in Social Affairs

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for Siheung stabbings

Woman receives heavier suspended sentence for attempting to kill husband in his sleep

Conglomerate families are choosing business marriages over political, government ones

Kim Soo-hyun's lawyer denies 'thousands of photos' with Kim Sae-ron exist

'We don’t sell loneliness': Restaurant faces backlash for rejecting solo diners

Related Stories

Man sentenced to 2 years, 6 months for attempted murder of wife who asked for divorce

Top court upholds life sentence for man who killed teenage girl in Suncheon

Man found guilty of having sex with middle school student receives 2 years suspended

Former couple sentenced for abusing and exploiting man with disabilities

Woman accused of severing husband's genitals, flushing them down toilet denies attempted murder
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)