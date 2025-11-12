 Elegance is ageless
Older models walk the runway during the “Citizen University Stylist Major Senior Model Fashion Show” held in front of the Haengso Museum at Keimyung University’s Seongseo Campus in Dalseo District, Daegu, on the afternoon of Nov. 12. The event, part of the university’s fifth "Keimyung Citizen Week" marking the fifth anniversary of the Keimyung Citizen Education Center, featured 35 participants including 10 students from the stylist major program for middle-aged and older adults, 20 older models and five child models. [NEWS1]
