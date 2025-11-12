Revive the stalled tripartite dialogue on labor

The Lee Jae Myung administration’s stance on labor has been clearer than that of any previous government. Although the Roh Moo-hyun administration also began with a “pro-labor” tone, it took only six months for President Roh to criticize unions for prioritizing organizational interests over solidarity, shifting to a neutral posture. The current government’s pro-labor orientation, in contrast, appears steadier — perhaps because President Lee’s personal trust and sympathy for workers and labor unions run deeper than his predecessors’. His push to curb industrial accidents, resolve unpaid wages and protect subcontracted workers reflects that conviction.Yet if the president’s respect for labor is to translate into lasting structural reform, two things must be considered. First, political and bureaucratic units may rush to show results that align with the president’s agenda, risking imbalance. Even before the debate over the “Yellow Envelope Bill” settled, the Ministry of Employment and Labor hurried to launch a task force promoting a four-and-a-half-day workweek. The Democratic Party, meanwhile, set up a special committee to extend the retirement age, aiming to legislate by year’s end. At the same time, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik initiated a social dialogue body to discuss a wide range of labor issues, from digital transformation to platform work.These simultaneous moves have created an impression that the Lee administration is tilting too far toward labor, losing its balance between labor and management. Given past experience, there is reason to be cautious when political forces seek to seize control of labor policy.Second, pursuing piecemeal reforms in isolation risks limited outcomes and unintended consequences. Issues like industrial accidents, unpaid wages and chronic overwork cannot be solved without addressing the deeper causes of labor market polarization. The rising number of unprotected workers and the shortage of stable jobs for young people stem from the same divide. These problems cannot be fixed with a few legal amendments or administrative measures — nor can they be solved through labor policy alone. Real change requires a coordinated policy “set menu,” sustained for at least four to five years, to gradually correct structural distortions.Given the direction of the global economy, job creation and inequality reduction are unlikely without proactive intervention. Under growing U.S. trade pressure, Korea’s leading manufacturers have rushed to invest heavily in the United States, a trend that undermines domestic job growth. The rapid spread of artificial intelligence and robotics is also redrawing the employment map, widening gaps between sectors.Meanwhile, petrochemical and steel industries, squeezed by Chinese competition, are undergoing restructuring. Battery and shipbuilding sectors are barely holding their ground thanks to the U.S. containment of China. The employment shock from these changes will hit the economy and society in waves. Korea now faces a perilous transition — a time when crisis and opportunity coexist.Successfully navigating this transition depends entirely on presidential leadership. The president must clearly communicate the nature of these economic shifts, outline the government’s response and seek cooperation from both labor and management. Ultimately, a president’s performance will be judged by economic growth and employment indicators. In times of structural transformation, national consensus and social compromise determine whether an administration succeeds or fails.Korea has faced such moments before. During the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the 2008 global financial crash and the introduction of the 52-hour workweek and nonregular worker protection laws, the country’s tripartite framework — labor, management, and government — sought dialogue and compromise. The Economic, Social and Labor Council (ESLC), which embodies that tradition, has accumulated more than 30 years of experience and expertise. While the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) has agreed to join a new dialogue body under the National Assembly’s initiative, parliamentary-level dialogue alone is unlikely to deliver substantive progress.In every society, labor and employment reform succeeds only when led by the head of state. The president must take the initiative, guiding a renewed social dialogue on labor market reform and job creation. Now, as Korea enters a major economic and industrial transition, it is time for bold leadership — the kind that labor and business alike cannot refuse. Only through such dialogue and compromise can the nation redesign its labor institutions and redefine the role of unions for a new era.