The path to restoring national dignity, shown by our children

Last month, I attended the “Diary of Love Festival 2025” hosted by the Human Recovery Movement Association at the National Assembly. My steps toward the venue were heavy. The autumn sky was clear, but the reality unfolding at the heart of Korean politics weighed deeply on my mind. The words exchanged between the rival parties were no longer about policy or vision but had turned into weapons of mockery and blame. Politics, at its core, is meant to find common ground amid differences. Yet we have turned “difference” itself into a reason for hostility, eroding the very foundation of trust that sustains society.I was reminded of President Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address on March 4, 1865, delivered near the end of the U.S. Civil War. Standing as the leader of the victorious side, he called on the nation to rebuild “with malice toward none, with charity for all.” Even in an era marked by bloodshed and division, Lincoln viewed those with opposing beliefs not as enemies but as fellow citizens, seeking learning and reflection in difference. That spirit offers a timeless lesson for our politics today. True politics is not the act of winning over others, but of finding compromise and forging shared progress on a foundation of trust.The ideals of “co-prosperity” and “national dignity” that I have long pursued rest on this very principle. A nation’s character is built when every citizen grows into a person of trust and integrity, capable of mutual respect and cooperation. Economic prosperity alone cannot complete a nation. Its sustaining force comes from the human heart, and trust lies at the center of it. Only when there is faith in one another and a shared will to grow together can a community remain strong and dignified.Yet in today’s Korea, beneath our pride in economic advancement lies a society where trust is eroding. Deep political polarization, generational and regional conflicts and widening wealth inequality all reflect fractures not just in our institutions but in our humanity. National dignity is not a matter of outward prestige. It is the collective sum of the moral depth and character of individual citizens — something we must now reflect upon seriously.With those thoughts lingering, I entered the assembly hall. The heavy feeling in my chest suddenly lifted. Passing the entrance lined with diaries written by award-winning children and posters made by their families, I found myself in a space filled with clear voices — children delivering speeches and singing with sincerity and warmth. Their eyes shone with unguarded honesty and kindness. Their diaries, though written in simple language, brimmed with courage to face themselves, empathy toward others, and the sincerity of charting their own path of growth. In a world hardened by school violence and relentless competition, these children who nurture their hearts through daily reflection give reason for hope.A nation’s strength cannot be measured by external achievements alone. A healthy society begins with individuals who can reflect on themselves. This is why the “Diary of Love” campaign, which I have long admired, is so meaningful. It is not about lofty slogans but about cultivating character through a child’s simple act of recording and reflecting on each day. Through their diaries, children naturally learn to ask whether their actions were right, whether they treated others with care, and to think not only of “me” but of “us.” This accumulation of reflection is what restores the moral fabric of a community. Reports that schools practicing daily journaling have seen bullying disappear and suicide rates decline offer concrete proof of its impact.Honest record-keeping, sincere reflection and compassion toward others form the ethical foundation that society must cherish. Politicians and older generations, consumed by factional strife and eroding the nation’s dignity, should feel humbled by the quiet strength of these children’s reflections.The path to restoring national dignity does not lie in distant reforms. It begins in everyday life, in the renewal of each individual heart. Dignity cannot be measured by the size of an economy or the strength of an army. It is not the polished face we show to the world but the depth of character within each citizen.As I watched the children already walking that path of self-reflection, I thought of how lost and disoriented adults have become. It is time for us to follow the road they are illuminating — a path that leads toward a healthy society built on trust and warm humanity.