Concerns grow over new investigation into officials who aided martial law

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Nov. 11 proposed forming a task force under the name “Government Innovation for Constitutional Integrity” to investigate civil servants who participated in or assisted the Dec. 3 martial law attempt. Kim said the task force would “secure the basis for appropriate personnel actions after swift internal investigations.” President Lee Jae Myung backed the proposal, calling it “something that must be done.”The plan has stirred anxiety across government ministries and agencies, as it effectively signals a broad personnel purge. According to Kim, each ministry and agency will create its own task force, complete its investigations by January, and take follow-up action before the Lunar New Year holiday on Feb. 17.The presidential office and ruling Democratic Party had already reached a consensus on the idea. At the Nov. 6 parliamentary audit, Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said he would consider forming “a related organization soon if necessary” when asked about investigating officials linked to the martial law incident.Holding public officials accountable for supporting an unconstitutional act is necessary. Yet the simultaneous moves by the presidential office, government, and ruling party to initiate internal probes during an ongoing special investigation raise concern. The situation recalls the “eradication of deep-rooted evils” campaign under the Moon Jae-in administration, which began as a call to reform entrenched corruption but ultimately fostered political retribution and fatigue. That campaign left the nation divided and drained, eventually contributing to a change in government.This new task force could follow the same path. It remains unclear how “swift and fair” investigations or disciplinary measures will be carried out. Kim cited examples such as police blocking access to the National Assembly and public officials sending official memos defending the legitimacy of the martial law as instances of collaboration. But how will investigators identify and distinguish those involved? What standards will they use to decide who should be excluded from promotion lists?Representative Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party criticized the plan on social media, calling it “the start of a ‘martial law purge’ even harsher than past campaigns to root out corruption.” She warned that “administrative neutrality will disappear, dissenters will be branded as remnants of rebellion, and loyalty tests will define the bureaucracy.” Some analysts also suspect that the government revived the martial law issue to divert public attention from criticism over prosecutors dropping their appeal in the Daejang-dong corruption case.Prime Minister Kim, who will lead the initiative, should heed these concerns. If the campaign turns into a witch hunt where powerful officials label colleagues with political “scarlet letters,” divisions within the civil service will deepen and the government’s momentum will fade. Without restraint and transparency, the plan risks becoming “Season Two” of political cleansing, rather than a genuine effort to uphold the Constitution and reform governance.