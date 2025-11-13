 Foreign investors remain net buyers of Korean securities in October
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Foreign investors remain net buyers of Korean securities in October

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 15:47
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 13. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 13. [YONHAP]

 
Foreign investors remained net buyers of Korean securities in October amid a strong stock market — though their net purchases shrank from a month earlier due to profit-taking — central bank data showed on Thursday.
 
Offshore investors bought a net $2.29 billion in local stocks and bonds last month, following $9.12 billion in net purchases in September, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
By asset type, foreigners purchased a net $3.02 billion in local stocks, and they also sold a net $720 million in bonds, swinging from $4.78 billion net buying the previous month.
 
“Stock-related funds posted a net inflow for the sixth consecutive month, supported by solid global investment toward AI, though its growth slowed due to profit-taking following recent stock gains,” a BOK official said. 
 
“Bond funds turned to a net outflow as public institutions continued to sell short-term bonds,” they added.
 
In October alone, the Kospi jumped 19.9 percent.
 
The data also showed that the Korean won weakened markedly against the dollar in October, falling to an average of 1,424.4 won from September's 1,402.9 won.
 
Daily fluctuations in the won-dollar exchange rate widened, averaging 5.6 won in October compared to 3.9 won a month earlier, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags Korean securities investor Bank of Korea

More in Economy

Korean gov't extends housing price realization rate at 69 percent for 2026

Korea's fiscal deficit surpasses 100 trillion won, marking second-largest shortfall on record

Foreign investors remain net buyers of Korean securities in October

Rice production falls for fourth consecutive year

Won-dollar uncertainty wreaking havoc with company plans

Related Stories

Tesla is the No. 1 foreign stock for Korean investors

FOMO is the latest epidemic as punters borrow to buy

Investment flowing to bonds in a time of uncertainty

Korea's gold reserve is entirely abroad. The BOK has no intention of reshoring it.

How about a new currency design? (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)