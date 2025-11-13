Foreign investors remain net buyers of Korean securities in October

Foreign investors remained net buyers of Korean securities in October amid a strong stock market — though their net purchases shrank from a month earlier due to profit-taking — central bank data showed on Thursday.Offshore investors bought a net $2.29 billion in local stocks and bonds last month, following $9.12 billion in net purchases in September, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).By asset type, foreigners purchased a net $3.02 billion in local stocks, and they also sold a net $720 million in bonds, swinging from $4.78 billion net buying the previous month.“Stock-related funds posted a net inflow for the sixth consecutive month, supported by solid global investment toward AI, though its growth slowed due to profit-taking following recent stock gains,” a BOK official said.“Bond funds turned to a net outflow as public institutions continued to sell short-term bonds,” they added.In October alone, the Kospi jumped 19.9 percent.The data also showed that the Korean won weakened markedly against the dollar in October, falling to an average of 1,424.4 won from September's 1,402.9 won.Daily fluctuations in the won-dollar exchange rate widened, averaging 5.6 won in October compared to 3.9 won a month earlier, the data showed.Yonhap