Won-dollar uncertainty wreaking havoc with company plans

Hana affiliates creating mega-fund for strategic investments in key venture sectors

FSC chairman says National Growth Fund will prioritize AI, semiconductors

Seoul shares up for third straight day on eased U.S. shutdown concerns

Kospi opens higher on imminent end to U.S. gov't shutdown

Related Stories

Won hits another decade-plus low against the dollar Wednesday

Won-dollar exchange rate soars to 1,460 range for first time in seven months

Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says

Won strengthens as inflation peak seen and China ends lockdown

Won falls to a new 13-plus-year low against the dollar