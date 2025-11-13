Hanwha Solutions’ new W&C Division eyes global XLPE lead under CEO with 20 years’ experience
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 10:04
Hanwha Solutions is opening a new chapter with the launch of a Wire and Cable (W&C) Division helmed by Carlo Scarlata, the former chief commercial officer of the world’s largest cable manufacturer with over 20 years of in the industry.
The CEO will take his experience at Prysmian, where he delivered in sales and business development across Europe, the United States, Brazil, China and Australia, to expand the company’s portfolio of high-value-added products in the new standalone entity pursuing specialized growth.
The W&C Division is Hanwha Solutions’ bid to lead the charge in the growing market for high-voltage cable materials on the back of the global expansion of power grids. In particular, cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE), a high-purity insulating material that enhances the efficiency of power transmission with bolstered durability on improved heat resistance using specialized compounds, will take center stage as a core specialty product.
The company has also developed next-generation Super Extra High Voltage XLPE material, which ensures the stable transmission of voltages of up to 550 kilovolts. This capacity exceeds the maximum commercially available cable capacity of 500 kilovolts.
The development positions Hanwha Solutions to further cement its competitiveness at the top of the market as global demand for greater transmission capacity rises with sustained annual growth of 7 percent, with the company’s production capacity of XLPE ranking third globally at 110,000 tons.
Scarlata is committed to elevating the new division into an integral player in the high-quality power transmission materials, saying, "As Hanwha Solutions continues to drive innovation in power transmission materials, W&C Division will play a pivotal role in delivering next-generation solutions to support the evolving needs of the global energy infrastructure."
