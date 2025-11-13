[단독] 구글 개인정보 유출…한국 지메일 피해 속출
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 20:15 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 20:16
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
지난달 전 세계적으로 보고된 구글 지메일의 대규모 데이터 유출 사태와 연관해 한국 이용자들의 개인정보도 유출된 것으로 나타났다.
최근 복수의 국내 지메일 이용자들은 이달 들어 구글 고객센터로부터 이름, 전화번호, 이메일 주소 등 개인 정보가 10월 19일부터 22일 사이에 유출됐을 가능성이 있다는 안내 메일을 받았다. 유출된 정보는 단일 항목일 수도, 여러 정보가 조합된 형태일 수도 있는 것으로 전해졌다.
사안을 잘 아는 한 소식통은 코리아중앙데일리에 이번 유출 안내 메일이 개인정보가 유출된 전 세계 사용자들에게 일괄적으로 발송됐다고 전했다.
해당 안내 메일은 “본 사건으로 인해, Google 고객센터에 제공된 제한적인 기본 정보에 대하여 무단 접근이 이루어졌다”며 “이 사건은 Google 고객센터에 국한된 것이며 귀하의 다른 Google 서비스의 정보에는 영향이 없다”고 밝혔다. 또한 "2025년 11월 6일 (국내 시간)에 해당 사건이 본 계정에 영향을 미쳤음을 확인했다”고 안내했다.
이 같은 공지는 데일리메일, 미러, 포브스, 인디펜던트, 뉴욕포스트 등 해외 언론이 최근 1억8300만개 이상의 지메일 계정이 유출됐다고 보도한 가운데 나왔다.
구글은 이에 대해 즉각 반박하며, 문제의 데이터세트는 지메일 시스템 침해가 아닌 악성코드에 감염된 컴퓨터나 구글 외부 사이트 해킹을 통해 과거에 도난된 자격 증명들을 모아놓은 것이라고 해명했다.
그러나 한 지메일 이용자는 코리아중앙데일리에 “현재도 사용 중인 계정이었는데 13일 유출 안내 메일을 받았다”고 말했다.
구글코리아는 코리아중앙데일리의 답변 요청에 기사 마감 시점까지 응하지 않았다.
━
영어 원문
The personal information of Google's Gmail users in Korea was leaked in an apparent widespread data breach reported globally last month.
A number of Korean users received an email from Google’s customer service this month saying that personal information — either their names, phone numbers or email addresses, or a combination of details — may have been compromised between Oct. 19 and 22.
A source familiar with the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the data breach notification email was expected to be sent globally to affected users.
“Due to this incident, unauthorized access occurred with a limited set of basic information that you had provided to Google Customer Support,” the email read in Korean. “We have identified that the scope of the incident only affects Google’s customer support system and does not affect any other Google services. […] As of Nov. 6, 2025, we have confirmed that the incident affected the user's account.
"This incident did not affect the security of your account beyond the details already described.”
The notice comes amid widespread reports from outlets such as the Daily Mail, the Mirror, Forbes, the Independent and the New York Post alleging that more than 183 million Gmail accounts were compromised.
Google quickly denied those reports, saying the leaked dataset did not stem from a Gmail breach but from a collection of old stolen credentials obtained through malware-infected computers and hacked non-Google sites.
However, one Gmail user told the Korea JoongAng Daily that his account was active when he received Google’s notification on Thursday.
The user, who requested anonymity, was confident that the leak notice was legitimate because it came from [email protected], an official address used by Google to which he had sent a previous inquiry.
Google Korea was not able to respond to requests for comment as of press time.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)