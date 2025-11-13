Exclusive: Google's explanation questioned after Korean users report data exposure
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:01 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:41
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
The personal information of Google's Gmail users in Korea was leaked in an apparent widespread data breach reported globally last month.
A number of Korean users received an email from Google’s customer service this month saying that personal information — either their names, phone numbers or email addresses, or a combination of details — may have been compromised between Oct. 19 and 22.
A source familiar with the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the data breach notification email was expected to be sent globally to affected users.
“Due to this incident, unauthorized access occurred with a limited set of basic information that you had provided to Google Customer Support,” the email read in Korean. “We have identified that the scope of the incident only affects Google’s customer support system and does not affect any other Google services. […] As of Nov. 6, 2025, we have confirmed that the incident affected the user's account.
"This incident did not affect the security of your account beyond the details already described.”
The notice comes amid widespread reports from outlets such as the Daily Mail, the Mirror, Forbes, the Independent and the New York Post alleging that more than 183 million Gmail accounts were compromised.
Google quickly denied those reports, saying the leaked dataset did not stem from a Gmail breach but from a collection of old stolen credentials obtained through malware-infected computers and hacked non-Google sites.
However, one Gmail user told the Korea JoongAng Daily that his account was active when he received Google’s notification on Thursday.
The user, who requested anonymity, was confident that the leak notice was legitimate because it came from [email protected], an official address used by Google to which he had sent a previous inquiry.
Google Korea was not able to respond to requests for comment as of press time.
Correction, Nov. 13, 2025: An earlier version of this article mistranslated the original statement.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)