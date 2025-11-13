 Export deals, MOUs worth $430M secured in annual export promotion campaign
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 09:34
The K-Tech Showcase, a side event of the APEC CEO Summit, is held at the K-Tech Air Dome in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 28. [NEWS1]

Korean companies have signed export deals and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) worth a combined $430 million with foreign buyers during this year's Export Boom-Up Korea Week, an annual export promotion campaign, organizers said Thursday.
 
Held by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), this year's program was held from Oct. 15 to Nov. 7 in Seoul and other parts of the country in connection with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Korea late last month.
 

Korean firms clinched export deals and MOUs worth a total of $430 million during the event, a record-breaking achievement, up 48 percent from last year.
 
Deals included exports of automotive transmission components to the United States and Korean health and beauty products, Kotra said.
 
"This year's Export Boom-Up Korea Week served as an important opportunity to showcase Korea's export and technological capabilities to the world and to revitalize the regional economy through synergy with the APEC gathering," Kotra President Kang Kyung-sung said in a press release.

