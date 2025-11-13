HMM's operating profit plunges almost 80% on year in Q3
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:01
HMM’s operating profit plunged nearly 80 percent in this year’s third quarter compared to a year earlier due to decreased shipping rates and increased U.S. tariffs.
HMM posted 2.71 trillion won ($1.84 billion) in revenue and 298.6 billion won in operating profit for the July–September period, according to the company’s earnings report released on Thursday. Sales fell 23.8 percent on year, and operating profit dropped 79.7 percent from 1.46 trillion won in the previous year.
Tariffs shake the shipping industry
The third quarter of this year saw a significant decline in HMM's cargo volume, directly impacted by tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year.
On the other hand, though the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was still uncertain at the time, cargo volumes increased significantly in the third quarter of last year thanks to early shipments by shippers preparing for increased protectionism by various countries. The company saw an operating profit of 1.46 trillion won, the third highest quarterly operating profit in its history.
The base effect from last year's strong performance compared to this year's downturn also makes the decline more pronounced.
Rate slump worsens profit outlook
A drop in freight rates from reduced shipping volumes further dented profitability.
The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) averaged 1,481 points in the third quarter, down 52 percent from 3,082 points a year ago. Rates for North America routes fell more sharply: Spot freight rates on westbound and eastbound U.S. routes plunged 69 percent and 63 percent respectively, according to HMM.
Despite this, the company emphasized that its third-quarter operating margin stood at 11 percent, ranking among the highest of global shipping companies and higher than its 8.9 percent figure in the second quarter.
“Despite ongoing global instability and oversupply concerns, our cumulative operating profit through the third quarter remains strong at 1.14 trillion won,” an HMM representative said.
Still, the company faces diminished expectations for the fourth quarter. The third quarter is typically the busiest season in the shipping industry, as cargo is shipped before Christmas and other year-end holidays. In contrast, the fourth quarter is generally a slower period.
U.S. trade policies' continued volatility also adds uncertainty to the market.
“Even into 2026, new container ships will continue to be delivered, and a slowdown in demand due to trade disputes will likely prevent a recovery in market conditions,” the Export-Import Bank of Korea said in a report.
“We will optimize operational efficiency by adjusting ports of call and vessels deployed on each route,” said an HMM representative. “We will also actively attract high-margin specialty cargo, such as refrigerated cargo and bulky cargo, and develop new routes to improve profitability.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE SU-JEONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
