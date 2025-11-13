 Lotte Chemical sells entire Pakistan unit amid restructuring
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 11:34
Lotte Chemical said Thursday it has sold its entire stake in a Pakistani subsidiary for 98 billion won ($67 million) as part of its ongoing business reorganization.
 
The company sold its 75.01 percent stake in Lotte Chemical Pakistan, a producer of purified terephthalic acid, to PTA Global Holdings Ltd., it said in a press release.
 

PTA Global Holdings is a special purpose vehicle established by AsiaPak Investments, a Pakistani private equity fund, and UAE-based petrochemical trading firm Montage Commodities FZCO.
 
Lotte Chemical, the chemical arm of Korea's retail conglomerate Lotte Group, said it has secured a total of 127.6 billion won from the subsidiary, including dividend income over the past three years.
 
The divestment is part of the company's efforts to streamline its business portfolio, enhance competitiveness in line with government-led industrial restructuring and strengthen its financial soundness by selling non-core assets.
 
Lotte Chemical produces basic materials such as polyethylene and ethylene, used in plastics and industrial chemicals across the construction, automotive and other sectors.
 
"We will focus on expanding the share of value-added materials, such as high-performance engineering plastics, to improve profitability," a company spokesperson said.
 
For the January-September period, the company's net loss narrowed to 681.36 billion won from 881.14 billion won a year earlier, helped by increased sales of high-end products.

Yonhap
