 Mercedes chief hails LG's innovation in meeting with tech giant affiliates
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 19:53
From left: Kürsat Kartal, head of research and development at Mercedes-Benz Korea; Ida Wolfe, head of corporate office at Mercedes-Benz; Mathias Vaitl, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea; Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz; Cho Joo-wan, CEO of LG Electronics; Jeong Cheol-dong, CEO of LG Display; Kim Dong-myung, CEO of LG Energy Solution; and Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek meet at the LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 13 to discuss expanding collaboration in the automotive components sector. [LG ELECTRONICS]

With a quick thumbs-up inside LG’s Twin Towers in western Seoul on Thursday, Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Källenius praised the firm's partnership with LG "built on innovation, quality and sustainability" as he arrived for an hour-long meeting with top LG executives on expanding automotive electronics cooperation.
 
Källenius met the chiefs of four major LG affiliates during his visit to Korea: LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan, LG Display CEO Jeong Cheol-dong, LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung and LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo.
 

After the meeting, Källenius told reporters the chiefs talked about joint work in software-defined vehicles, in-car artificial intelligence and batteries, calling LG a company with broad and deep capabilities.
 
Cho said Mercedes-Benz sees LG as a key partner because the group "has a wide range of value chains in the mobility industry” and added that “big deals will likely happen in AI-based vehicle components and batteries.”
 
Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz, visits the LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 13. [LEE GA-RAM]

LG plans to expand its partnership with Mercedes-Benz by leveraging its integrated “One LG Solution” for vehicle components.
 
The group and Mercedes-Benz began working together about two decades ago with vehicle displays. Their partnership has since widened across EV components. LG Electronics developed the curved panoramic infotainment display used in the Mercedes EQS and is working with the German carmaker on advanced driver-assistance systems.
 
LG Display supplies plastic organic light-emitting diode panels used in Mercedes’ MBUX Hyperscreen, designed to deliver high resolution on flexible curved surfaces. LG Energy Solution remains a battery partner for Mercedes’ electric vehicles, while LG Innotek is exploring cooperation on camera modules, radar and lidar for autonomous driving.
 
Top executives from LG and Mercedes-Benz including Cho Joo-wan, second from left, CEO of LG Electronics, and Ola Källenius, second from right, chairman of Mercedes-Benz, meet at the LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 13 to discuss expanding collaboration. [LG ELECTRONICS]

The strong turnout from LG affiliates reflects the group’s push to grow its vehicle components business. LG Electronics is leaning more heavily into business-to-business operations as demand softens for consumer products like TVs and home appliances. Its vehicle components division posted a record operating profit in the third quarter.
 
LG Display and LG Innotek are seeking new customers and business lines to reduce their heavy reliance on Apple. LG Energy Solution is competing in an increasingly crowded battery market and aims to solidify ties with premium global automakers.
 
“We will further solidify our strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz by leveraging our core competencies in the vehicle components business — from our user experience-centric value proposition to our integrated SDV solution portfolio and globally proven technology and reliability,” LG CEO Cho said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE GA-RAM [[email protected]]
