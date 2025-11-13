Nuclear industry relieved by Kori-2 extension, but issues remain
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 19:13
The nuclear industry breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after the decision to extend the life span of the Kori-2 reactor to 2033, the first such extension since the previous Moon Jae-in administration announced a nuclear phaseout policy in 2017.
While there had been some concern that the Lee Jae Myung administration might adopt a similar nuclear phaseout, the Kori-2 extension suggests this may not be the case.
“In terms of energy security, carbon neutrality and rising electricity demand in the AI era, nuclear power is virtually the only realistic solution,” said Moon Joo-hyun, an energy engineering professor at Dankook University. “The extension of Kori-2 is a positive signal.”
Baek Won-pil, former president of the Korean Nuclear Society, called the decision “fortunate, albeit late,” and emphasized that “maximizing use of reactors that are proven safe is the most economically sound approach.”
The extension of Kori-2 marks the beginning of a lengthy review process for nine other reactors — Kori-3 and -4, Hanbit-1 and -2, Hanul-1 and -2, and Wolsong-2, -3 and -4.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) welcomed the decision, noting it “holds significant implications for both national energy and industrial policy.”
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission’s expert committee, which reviewed the Kori-2 case, also acknowledged the reactor could serve as a benchmark for subsequent evaluations.
However, some argue that the ongoing operation review of the nine nuclear power plants requires institutional reform. In the case of Kori-2, the decision was repeatedly delayed, significantly reducing the actual operating period.
“It's difficult to understand how the reactor's reactivation was delayed due to administrative procedures, even though the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and other experts verified the reactor’s safety,” said Chung Bum-jin, a professor of nuclear engineering at Kyung Hee University.
Under the current system, the permitted period of continuous operation is calculated from the date of shutdown. Kori-2 will be permitted to operate until April 8, 2033, regardless of the date of the latest decision. The KHNP aims to restart the reactor in February 2026 following maintenance.
In other words, the actual operating period will only be about seven years. A shorter operating period inevitably leads to lower economic efficiency. The nuclear power industry estimates that every day of shutdown incurs 1 billion won ($683,530) in losses.
“In the United States, renewal reviews are completed mid-cycle and licenses are extended by 20 years,” said Baek. “Korea should either extend the review deadline, allow reactors to operate until a decision is made, or guarantee 10 years of operation after approval.”
Still, industry observers warn that life extensions alone are not enough. Plans for new nuclear construction are essential for the industry’s long-term viability.
Korea’s 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand includes two large-scale nuclear plants scheduled to go online in 2037 and 2038. But without site selection by the end of this year, the timeline could slip — and no progress has been made so far.
Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Kim Sung-whan previously said, “New nuclear power plant construction must be decided after hearing public opinion.”
“Routine maintenance of existing reactors cannot sustain the supply chain of nuclear parts makers,” Prof. Moon said. “If new plant plans are scaled back or scrapped, the entire nuclear ecosystem will weaken — and even basic upkeep of current reactors could eventually be at risk.”
