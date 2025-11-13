 S-Oil CEO receives Korea's highest industrial honor for advancing petrochemical sector
S-Oil CEO receives Korea's highest industrial honor for advancing petrochemical sector

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 17:57 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:24
S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi, right, poses for a photo with Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan after receiving the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit at the 2025 Foreign Company Day ceremony held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 13. [S-OIL]

S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi received Korea’s Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit on Thursday for his role in advancing the petrochemical sector through the 9 trillion won ($6.1 million) Shaheen Project, the country’s largest foreign investment in the industry.
 
The Order of Industrial Service Merit is the highest of Korea’s five industrial honors, awarded by the Korean government to individuals and companies for significant contributions to industrial development and the national economy.
 

The executive received the award at the 2025 Foreign Company Day ceremony held at Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas on Thursday.
 
“With this honor and strong support of the Korean government, S-Oil will strive for the successful delivery of Shaheen Project to elevate domestic petrochemical industry’s competitiveness and S-Oil to the next level.” Al-Hejazi said through the firm's press release. 
 
“We intend this award to serve as an opportunity to expand business cooperation between Korea and Saudi Arabia as a strategic bridge in shaping future growth,” he added.
 
S-Oil said the Saudi Aramco-backed Shaheen Project — a petrochemical complex under construction in Ulsan — has been driven by Al-Hejazi’s leadership. The project includes new fuel and petrochemical steam crackers that are expected to more than double S-Oil’s output, a move the company says will strengthen Korea’s competitiveness against China’s large-scale producers. 
 
The company said the CEO also contributed to the construction of S-Oil's TS&D Center, a research and development institute for fuel and petrochemical businesses, and made the final investment decision for the firm's gas turbine generator project.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
