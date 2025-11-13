 Webtoon Entertainment partners with Warner Bros. Animation
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 13:23 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 13:42
Logos of Warner Bros. Animation and Webtoon Entertainment [EACH COMPANY]

Webtoon Entertainment will create 10 animated works based on popular webtoons in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, the Naver web content subsidiary said Thursday.
 
Projects will be selected from Webtoon Entertainment's Korean and English-language platforms. Four of the works in the lineup include: "The Stellar Swordmaster" by Hong Dae Ui, juno, and Q10; "Hardcore Leveling Warrior" by Kim Se-hoon; "Down to Earth" by Pookie Senpai; and "Elf & Warrior" by AC Stuart, Victor Rosas II.
 

“Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros. Animation and the vibrant storytelling of Webtoon creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special,” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. “I cannot wait to get started!”
 
Warner Bros. Animation is one of the leading producers of animation in the entertainment industry. Current series include "Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires," "DC Super Powers," "Harley Quinn, Jellystone!," "Keeping Up with the Joneses, Mister Miracle" and more.

 
Webtoon Entertainment also announced its partnership with Walt Disney Company to jointly develop a new online comics platform that will allow readers to enjoy Disney's vast archive of comics.
 
More than 35,000 comics from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Studios will be available in a single digital comics service that the two companies will develop. A hundred Disney works will be turned into scroll-down webtoons. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Webtoon Entertainment partners with Warner Bros. Animation

