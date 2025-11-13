More in Tech

KT again in hot water with gov't for covering up additional security lapses

Tesla's Full Self-Driving coming soon to a street near you in Korea

Semiconductor 'super-subcontractor' ASML opens new HQ in Gyeonggi to work more closely with Korean makers

Ultra-thin phones: A failed idea or a market worth pursuing?

Local governments scramble to host 'artificial sun' lab to develop fusion energy