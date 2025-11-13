World's oldest male author Kim Hyung-seuk releases book '100 Years of Wisdom'
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 11:36
Kim Hyung-seuk, 105, the world’s oldest male author recognized by Guinness World Records, reflected on a life shaped by hardship and hope at a press conference in central Seoul on Wednesday to mark the release of his new book, "100 Years of Wisdom."
“I lived a quarter of my life under Japanese colonial rule [1910-45],” Kim said. “I felt that without a country of my own, there was nothing, no hope. After liberation, I realized there was no meaning in living unless we built a proper country. Not just alone — I wanted to raise students greater than myself to help build that country. That became both my dream and my goal.”
Upon submitting the final draft of his book last year, he became the world’s oldest male author on record — at 103 years and 251 days old — according to Guinness World Records. He received official certification this May.
“I wasn’t really interested in the record, but my granddaughter submitted the application,” Kim said. “To be honest, living to 100 didn’t feel like much of anything. What really matters is how much effort you put into growing yourself.
“Life is about developing yourself, and more than that, nurturing your heart.”
He added that those who read his books are just as much his students as those he taught in middle school, high school and university. Kim is also a professor emeritus of philosophy at Yonsei University.
His new book compiles essays previously published in daily newspapers, including the JoongAng Ilbo, along with previously unreleased material. A special appendix highlights the value of reading.
Asked about AI, Kim offered a perspective grounded in the humanities.
“In natural sciences and engineering, you must find one correct answer to one question," he said. "That’s where AI can help. In social sciences, multiple answers exist for one question. For example, when discussing democracy, people have different ideas, and society must find what makes sense among them.
“But in the humanities, there is never one eternal answer to a single question. Humans, as creators, are the masters of AI. To use it properly, we must follow three principles: distinguish truth from falsehood, discern good from evil through conscience and never forget that humans are the master and the purpose.”
Kim also shared his approach to health. Known for his childhood frailty, he recalled his mother once saying, “Just live until you’re 20.”
“After I turned 30, I decided not to pay much attention to health,” he said. “But to keep working, I had to stay healthy. That changed how I lived.”
For those over 50, he recommended having one trusted family medicine doctor.
“Let the doctor handle things and follow their instructions,” he said.
He added that avoiding “emotional waste” is just as important as preserving physical energy.
“I know seven people over 100, and they all have two things in common: they don’t speak ill of others, and they don’t lose their temper,” he said.
Reading and working also help maintain youth, he added.
“If I were to sum it up, living in a way that doesn’t age you as a person means staying young in spirit, having strong faith and never falling into despair," he said.
The event also offered a glimpse into Kim’s dry humor.
“My friend Kim Tae-gil used to say, when his students brought up my name, ‘Professor Kim Hyung-seuk matured late in life, so he’ll live a long time,’” Kim Hyung-seuk recalled. “I think that’s probably true. When I write in my journal and read entries from last year or the year before, I often think, ‘Ah, I really got that wrong.’ Other times, I think, ‘That was actually a pretty good decision.’”
BY LEE HOO-NAM [[email protected]]
