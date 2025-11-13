U.S. politics, sports and theater memorabilia on display at Kensington Hotel Yeouido restaurants
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:22
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Kensington Hotel Yeouido in Seoul is aiming to attract culture and history aficionados with a “museum hotel” featuring memorabilia from U.S. presidents, entertainment and sports.
Located in central Yeouido, Kensington Hotel Yeouido offers convenient access to major attractions and transportation. Designed entirely around a “New York” concept, the hotel exhibits rare items spread throughout its food and beverage options.
In its entertainment-themed spaces, the hotel incorporates Broadway elements. The live sushi and grill dining venue Broadway features posters and LP records to recreate the atmosphere of New York’s theater district.
Sports memorabilia is presented at the hotel’s Yanks & Mettz bar, which focuses on American baseball. Notable items include Bob Gibson’s 1972 All-Star trophy, LaMarr Hoyt’s 1983 Cy Young trophy, a bat signed by sluggers Hank Aaron and Sammy Sosa and a baseball commemorating Babe Ruth’s 500th home run. Additional baseball displays include a Yankees World Series trophy and signed uniforms and balls from the New York Mets.
“The rare items on display throughout the hotel offer guests a unique cultural experience,” said a Kensington Hotel Yeouido spokesperson. “Word is spreading among visitors that this is a ‘miniature American museum in Seoul,’ and we’re seeing a growing number of guests as a result.”
Located near Yeouido Han River Park and close to political and financial institutions, the hotel has attracted both business travelers and tourists. Its restaurants and facilities feature exhibits aimed at offering cultural experiences alongside typical accommodations.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)