Gyeongju National Museum extends special Silla gold crown exhibition to February
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:38
The Gyeongju National Museum will extend its special exhibition of all known Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) gold crowns — gathered in one place for the first time in more than a century — through Feb. 22, the museum announced Thursday.
The run of “Silla Gold Crowns, Power and Prestige” will be lengthened by 72 days from its original closing date of Dec. 14.
The exhibition features 20 artifacts, including gold crowns and belts that symbolize the authority of Silla rulers. All six surviving Silla gold crowns are on display together for the first time since 1921, when the first was unearthed at a burial site in Noseo-dong at Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, later named the Geumgwanchong tomb.
Expectations have run high across the archaeology community and beyond for an exhibition many have waited years to see. The special exhibition, organized to coincide with last month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju and the museum’s 80th anniversary, drew strong interest as soon as it opened to the public on Nov. 2.
Visitors have lined up before opening hours, prompting the museum to limit attendance to 150 people per viewing slot and 2,550 people per weekday. From Nov. 2 to Tuesday, a total of 26,608 people visited the exhibition.
To improve accessibility, the museum will introduce an online reservation system starting next Monday. Seventy spots per session will be available through online tickets, with the rest being distributed on site. The change is expected to help travelers from outside Gyeongju plan their visits more easily.
Online reservations will be available on the museum’s website, with booking for the following week opening every Monday at 10 a.m. The museum will hand out same-day tickets at the main gate starting at 9:20 a.m.
Museum Director Yoon Sang-deok said the extension would help more visitors experience the artifacts in comfort.
“We extended the exhibition period so more people can experience Silla’s gold culture in a comfortable setting,” Yoon said. "Visitors from across the country will be able to view the exhibition with greater ease."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)