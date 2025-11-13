A science fiction film beloved by physicists (KOR)

“What is the most beloved science fiction film among physicists?” To mark the centennial of quantum mechanics, a publisher posed this question to physicists around the world. The results pointed to Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” (2014) and “The Prestige” (2006). The latter was a surprise, but “Interstellar” felt inevitable — and personally gratifying, since I have watched it about 10 times.One reason “Interstellar” captivates scientists is the precision with which physics shapes its narrative. Guided by Nobel laureate Kip Thorne, the film incorporates complex scientific theories with meticulous care. It vividly depicts the time dilation effects predicted by Einstein’s theory of relativity and emphasizes realism by muting all sound in scenes set in outer space, where no air exists to transmit sound waves.Yet, a story built solely on physical laws would be closer to a documentary than a film. What truly distinguishes “Interstellar” is its imaginative reach — the essence of science fiction. It ventures into concepts still beyond scientific proof, such as interstellar travel through wormholes and civilizations existing in higher dimensions. In this sense, it evokes memories of “Contact” (1997), based on Carl Sagan’s novel, which similarly bridges scientific rigor and human wonder.If we were to ask physicists about the film’s most memorable scene, many might cite the majestic view of the supermassive black hole Gargantua or the depiction of a wormhole’s interior. For me, however, it is the quiet image of the spacecraft Endurance gliding past Saturn before entering the wormhole. The tiny vessel, moving like a speck before the immense planet, represents the fragile Earth that shelters us within a thin wall separating life from vacuum.The power of cinematic imagination lies in its ability to stir the heart, but the realistic portrayal of the universe also teaches humility.‘물리학자들이 가장 사랑하는 SF 영화는?’ 양자역학 탄생 100주년을 기념해, 한 출판사가 전 세계 물리학자들을 대상으로 물어본 질문이다. 조사 결과 크리스토퍼 놀란 감독의 인터스텔라(2014년)와 프레스티지(2006년)가 가장 많이 선택됐다. 후자는 다소 의외지만 인터스텔라는 필자도 열 번쯤 봤을 정도로 좋아하던 영화라, 이 소식이 반갑고도 당연히 느껴졌다.인터스텔라가 과학자들의 관심을 끈 이유 중 하나는 엄밀한 물리학 법칙이 영화의 서사를 뒷받침하기 때문이다. 노벨상 수상자인 킵 손의 자문으로 스토리의 전개에 다양한 과학 이론이 정확하고 세세히 반영되었다. 상대성이론에 따른 시간지연 효과는 말할 것도 없고, 우주가 배경인 장면만 나오면 무음 처리를 해 소리를 전달하는 공기가 없는 우주의 척박한 환경을 드러냈다.하나 과학 법칙만으로 전개되는 이야기란 다큐멘터리에 가까울 것이다. 이 영화가 과학자들의 선택을 받은 또 하나의 요인은 SF 영화의 본령인 상상력의 확장을 펼쳤다는 점이다. 현대 과학의 정수로도 그 존재를 검증하지 못한 웜홀을 통한 여행이나 고차원의 문명 같은 주제 말이다. 비슷한 맥락에서 인터스텔라를 보며 칼 세이건의 소설에 기반한 영화 콘택트(1997년)도 자연스럽게 떠올랐다.질문을 바꿔 인터스텔라에서 가장 인상 깊은 장면을 물어본다면 물리학자들의 답변은 뭘까? 초거대 블랙홀 가르강튀아의 웅장한 모습이나 웜홀의 내부 등이 많이 거론될 듯싶다. 하지만 내겐 인듀어런스호가 웜홀 진입 전, 황홀할 정도로 아름다운 토성 앞을 조용히 지나가는 모습이 눈에 선하다. 얇은 벽으로 감싸여 진공과 생명을 가르는 작은 공간, 하나의 점처럼 움직이던 탐사선은 광막한 우주에서 우리를 품은 연약한 지구를 상징하는 듯했다. 영화적 상상력은 항상 가슴을 뛰게 하지만 사실적으로 묘사되는 우주는 우리를 겸손하게 만든다.