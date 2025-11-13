Rising volatility shadows Korea's stock market rally (KOR)

Korea’s stock market is soaring. The benchmark Kospi has risen more than 70 percent this year, the highest gain among global indexes. Much of the momentum comes from the semiconductor boom driven by artificial intelligence (AI). But beneath the rally lies growing unease. Bloomberg warned on Nov. 12 that leveraged buying by Korean retail investors is surging, fueling predictions of volatility. The volatility index, VKOSPI, has spiked to 44, far above the stable range of 10 to 20, signaling heightened market sensitivity.Investor deposits have reached a record 88 trillion won ($60 billion), and margin loans stand at 26 trillion won. The ratio of margin loans to deposits is about 30 percent. Some analysts say this is not yet alarming, but the surge in debt-financed investing is amplifying market swings. Michael Burry, the investor portrayed in “The Big Short” (2015), has cautioned that “Big Tech profits are inflated,” warning of an AI-driven bubble. A global correction could hit Korea's market hard.Despite these risks, the government appears determined to keep pushing stocks higher, even setting the “Kospi 5,000” as its target. Officials are also reportedly considering expanding the National Pension Service's domestic equity investment limit. A senior financial regulator's recent comment that “leveraged investing is just another form of investment” was particularly troubling. With “FOMO” — fear of missing out — spreading among investors, the priority now should be to restrain, not encourage, margin trading. Regulators must act pre-emptively to curb risks of excessive leverage.Authorities should start by tightening controls on margin loan limits, which are currently left largely to brokers' discretion. Loans for rapidly surging stocks need strict oversight. Strengthening investor alert systems to issue real-time warnings of overheating would help as well.A continued rise in share prices would be welcome, but without stronger corporate fundamentals or broader economic growth, this rally risks being a “policy-driven bubble.” Korea has seen this before. In the late 1980s, the Kospi soared from 164 at the end of 1985 to over 900 within five years, a 525 percent increase, before crashing to around 600 when the “three lows” economic boom — fueled by low oil prices, low interest rates and a low (weak) Korean won — collapsed. The shock was amplified by small investors who sold livestock and farmland to buy stocks. Today’s market, marked by excess liquidity, rising debt-fueled investment and government obsession with index levels, carries similar warning signs.The deeper the valley, the higher the mountain. The government and financial regulators must closely monitor leveraged investments and prepare for a potential downturn. The only way to build a sustainable bull market is through stronger economic fundamentals, not speculative borrowing. Channeling idle real estate capital into productive equity investment will matter far more than chasing symbolic milestones like “Kospi 5000.”한국 증시가 뜨겁다. 올해 들어 코스피(KOSPI)는 70% 넘게 상승하며 전 세계 증시 가운데 최고 상승률을 기록했다. 인공지능(AI)이 촉발한 반도체 산업 호황의 효과가 크다. 하지만 이 ‘불장’(강세장)의 이면에는 불안한 조짐이 도사리고 있다. 블룸버그는 어제 “한국 개인투자자의 레버리지 매수가 급증하며 변동성 베팅이 급증하고 있다”고 비상벨을 울렸다. 실제 코스피 변동성지수(VKOSPI)는 44까지 치솟았다. 안정적이라 여겨지는 10~20 수준을 훌쩍 넘어선 수치다. 시장이 예민하게 출렁이고 있음을 보여준다.투자자 예탁금은 88조원, 신용융자는 26조원으로 모두 사상 최고치다. 예탁금 대비 신용융자 비율은 30% 수준이다. 아직 위험선은 아니라는 분석도 있지만, 빚을 내 주식에 투자하는 ‘빚투’가 급증하면서 시장 변동성이 커지고 있다. 2008년 미국발 금융위기를 다룬 영화 ‘빅 쇼트’의 실제 인물 마이클 버리도 “빅테크가 이익을 부풀리고 있다”며 AI발 거품론을 제기했다. 글로벌 조정이 닥치면 한국 증시가 직격탄을 피하기 어렵다.이런 우려에도 정부는 ‘코스피 5000’을 목표로 주가 띄우기에 총력을 기울이는 모양새다. 국민연금의 국내 주식투자 한도를 늘리려는 움직임까지 있다. 최근 늘어나는 빚투에 대해 금융당국 고위 관계자가 “레버리지를 쓰는 것”이라고 한 것도 우려스러운 발언이었다. 상승장에서 소외될까 봐 두려워하는 ‘포모(FOMO)’ 심리가 확산하는 상황에서 지금은 오히려 빚투 자제를 당부해야 할 때다. 책임 있는 당국이라면 ‘빚투 리스크’에 대한 선제적 관리에 나서야 한다. 우선 사실상 증권사 자율에 맡겨진 신용융자 한도를 엄격하게 관리하는 방안을 검토할 필요가 있다. 급등 종목에 대한 신용융자는 더욱 엄격해져야 한다. 또한 투자자 경고 시스템을 강화해 과열 위험을 실시간으로 알릴 필요가 있다.주가가 계속 오르면 좋다. 그러나 기업의 경쟁력 강화 등 실물경제의 뒷받침 없는 ‘정책 랠리’는 오래가지 못한다. 1980년대 말 증시 대폭락은 ‘소 팔고 논 팔아 주식 투자’하던 빚투가 충격을 키웠다. 당시 코스피지수는 1985년 말 164에서 불과 3년 만에 900을 돌파하며 500% 넘게 치솟았지만, 3저 호황 붕괴와 함께 600선으로 폭락했다. 증시 호황에 따른 ‘묻지마 투자’가 거품을 키운 결과였다. 지금 상황도 닮은 점이 있다. 유동성 과잉, 빚투 확산, 정부의 지표 집착이 변동성을 키우고 있다.산이 높으면 골도 깊다. 정부와 금융당국은 빚투 양상을 면밀히 점검하고 급락 가능성에 대비해야 한다. 무엇보다 경제 체력 강화로 구조적 강세장을 만드는 전략이 절실하다. 부동산에 쏠린 시중 자금을 증시로 흐르게 하는 데도 도움이 된다.