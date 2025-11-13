 ADOR to meet with NewJeans' Minji, Danielle, Hanni to 'review the authenticity' of their return statement
ADOR to meet with NewJeans' Minji, Danielle, Hanni to 'review the authenticity' of their return statement

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 14:24
Members of NewJeans [ADOR]

K-pop agency ADOR will meet with members Minji, Danielle and Hanni of girl group NewJeans to discuss their return to the company after they abruptly announced that they planned to rejoin the agency and continue as NewJeans a day earlier — without informing the company — according to reports on Thursday.
 
ADOR, the HYBE subsidiary managing NewJeans, announced in a press release on Wednesday afternoon that members Haerin and Hyein had agreed to return to the company.
 

Two and a half hours later, Yonhap News Agency reported that the remaining three members would also return to ADOR. 
 
“We have decided to return to ADOR after careful deliberation,” Minji, Danielle and Hanni jointly told Yonhap. “We were late in sharing this decision because one of [us] is currently in Antarctica. ADOR has not gotten back to us, so we resorted to sharing our decision like this.”
 
However, when reporters checked with ADOR, the company said that it was “reviewing the authenticity” of the three members' statement. According to a report by Munhwa Ilbo, Haerin and Hyein began talks with ADOR a week ago. The other three only notified their position through their legal attorney after the news of Haerin and Hyein’s return broke.
 
The company is now planning to meet with the three members to discuss their differences, according to media reports, though a specific date has not been set. 
 
Meanwhile, the members have until Thursday at midnight to appeal last month's court decision, which ruled that the exclusive contracts between ADOR and the members still stand. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
