Former ADOR CEO 'respects' decision by NewJeans members to return to label
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:56
Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of K-pop agency ADOR, said she “respects” the decision by the members of girl group NewJeans to return to the company, a day after all five members expressed intent to return to the label.
“The members’ decision to return must have come after deep reflection and conversation,” Min said in a statement on Thursday. “I respect and support that choice.”
“Despite the difficulties, I value the courage it took for the members to come together again,” she continued. “While I can start over anywhere, I firmly believe NewJeans should always remain as five members.”
Min thanked fans who stood by the group and asked them to continue supporting the members, saying, “I hope NewJeans grows stronger and becomes an even better group, and above all, I wish each of the five members happiness.”
Min also addressed the ongoing legal battle with HYBE, ADOR’s parent company, emphasizing that the lawsuits have “nothing to do with NewJeans.” She added, “I’ve done everything I can as an individual and hope the truth will come to light.”
ADOR stated Wednesday that members Hyein and Haerin, after discussions with their families, decided to continue activities under the label and agreed to honor their contracts following the court ruling.
Members Minji, Hanni and Danielle also released separate statements citing a delay in communication due to one member being abroad, saying they too had chosen to return to ADOR. ADOR said it is verifying the statements from the three members and plans to meet with them for further discussions.
Unless appealed by midnight on Thursday, the Seoul court’s Oct. 30 ruling affirming the validity of the exclusive contracts will stand.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
