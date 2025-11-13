 New boy band The Ssyndrome to debut from Dreamcatcher's agency
New boy band The Ssyndrome to debut from Dreamcatcher's agency

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 12:35
The Ssyndrome logo [DREAMCATCHER COMPANY]

Girl group Dreamcatcher's agency, the Dreamcatcher Company, will roll out a new boy band named The Ssyndrome, the company said Thursday.
 
The five-member band will be a rock band with two guitarists, one bassist, one keyboard player and one drummer. The Ssyndrome will express the chaos and different "syndromes" that we all have to live through with their music, according to the agency.
 

The quintet will begin its predebut activities within the month with their music.
 
The Ssyndrome will be Dreamcatcher Company's first new band since Dreamcatcher.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Dreamcatcher Dreamcatcher Company The Ssyndrome debut

