Newjeans's Danielle believed to be in Antarctica for extreme marathon
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:46
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
After a hunt for "the Antarctica member," fans of girl group NewJeans claim that it is member Danielle who is participating in an extreme marathon.
A social media user on Thursday posted a screenshot introducing an Antarctic marathon scheduled for Dec. 13 and alleged that Danielle is staying there to take part in the marathon.
The event, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is known for its harsh weather and demanding terrain, attracting runners who seek rare and extreme racing experiences. The post has circulated widely across online communities, amplifying curiosity.
During NewJeans’s hiatus, she joined a running group founded by singer Sean and frequently shared updates about her training. In September, she completed the 10-kilometer (6.21-mile) race of a marathon in Sydney in the 47-minute range, impressing fans with her performance.
This speculation emerged alongside reports that all five NewJeans members have expressed their intention to return to their agency ADOR. On Wednesday, ADOR announced that “Hyein and Haerin have decided to return after discussions,” while Minji, Hanni and Danielle issued separate statements declaring the same.
According to the three members, they released individual statements because “one member is currently in Antarctica, which caused a delay in coordinating our response,” suggesting that Danielle’s remote location contributed to the timing discrepancy. They also said the agency had not replied to them, a point that further fueled public attention.
The returns of Haerin and Hyein were confirmed directly by ADOR, while the intentions of Minji, Hanni and Danielle were conveyed individually about two and a half hours later. ADOR stated it is “currently confirming the sincerity of the three members’ intention to return.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
