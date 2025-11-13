'Time to look ahead’: NewJeans back, stocks up, but tensions linger
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:27
- SHIN HA-NEE
NewJeans’ sudden decision to return to ADOR appears to have brought a dramatic — yet controversial — end to a high-profile saga that stretched on for nearly a year, sending shock waves through the industry.
Stocks soared while fans erupted online, especially as questions mounted over the differing timing and manner of the members’ return announcements.
ADOR confirmed to the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday that it is currently arranging separate meetings with the members, saying, “We’ll do our best to ensure a successful discussion.”
The reaction to the group’s return has been somewhat divided among both fans and critics alike. While some welcomed the news as the long-awaited resolution to one of K-pop’s biggest disputes, others questioned whether NewJeans could truly stage a seamless comeback that ADOR has insisted was possible, with some critics online arguing that the group should issue an apology before resuming activities.
A confusing return
At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, ADOR, the K-pop label under HYBE managing NewJeans, announced that its two youngest members — Haerin, 19, and Hyein, 17 — would return to the agency and uphold their exclusive contract “after long discussions among themselves and with ADOR.”
Shortly afterward, the remaining three members — Minji, Danielle and Hanni — issued a separate statement through their legal representative, released to the press, confirming their return as well and explaining that the delay was due to one member being overseas in Antarctica.
ADOR, however, stopped short of formally confirming the group’s full return as a quintet, initially saying on Wednesday that it was still “reviewing the authenticity” of the statement.
According to a Yonhap report, four members, aside from the one abroad, met with ADOR CEO Lee Do-kyong on Monday to discuss the terms of reconciliation.
Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who created and led NewJeans until her ousting last year, weighed in on Thursday, saying that she “[respects] the decision by the members,” and wishes them happiness.
“I can start anew anywhere,” said Min. “But whatever happens, I believe NewJeans should remain whole with all five members.”
A yearlong feud that rocked K-pop
The return is the first official sign of thaw in the relationship between ADOR and NewJeans since the group declared the termination of its contracts last November.
The feud began on April 22 last year, when HYBE accused then-ADOR CEO Min of attempting to seize control of the label's management. Min retaliated with a bombshell press conference, claiming HYBE had sidelined NewJeans in favor of promoting girl group Le Sserafim, and accused HYBE of copying NewJeans in another group, ILLIT.
In September, NewJeans appeared in a surprise YouTube livestream demanding HYBE reinstate Min as ADOR’s CEO, citing alleged mistreatment.
Two months later, on Nov. 28, the members held a press conference, declaring that their exclusive contracts with ADOR were null and void due to the company's “breach of contract.” ADOR filed a lawsuit seeking to confirm the validity of the contracts, and a Seoul court issued an injunction ordering the group to suspend independent activities.
On Oct. 30, the court ruled in favor of ADOR, stating that NewJeans must remain with the agency until the contract expires. Although the members initially said they would appeal, they took no further action and reversed course just a day before the appeal deadline.
Now what?
Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the market responded swiftly. HYBE’s share rose 4.47 percent on Thursday on the Korea Exchange at 304,000 won ($207.6), after peaking at 310,000 won during trading.
Meritz Securities analyst Kim Min-young raised HYBE’s 12-month target price from 370,000 won to 380,000 won in a report issued on Thursday, citing expectations of a “gradual recovery of the activities of ADOR’s core IP [intellectual property].”
Kim projected potential album sales of around 900,000 copies and an operating profit of 6 to 7 billion won from NewJeans’ resumed activities, possibly in the latter half of next year.
Industry insiders welcomed the development as a step in the right direction.
“It’s positive that the situation reached a prompt conclusion despite concerns,” said Steve Choi, secretary general of the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), adding that he hopes NewJeans would be able to continue contributing to the K-pop industry.
KMCA, along with four other major entertainment industry associations, held a rare press conference in February, warning that NewJeans’ declaration of contract termination could undermine the industrywide trust.
“I don’t think having the members issue any sort of apology should be a forward-looking move now that NewJeans has returned as part of ADOR,” Choi suggested. “The priority for them now should be on the future and considering how to resume their public activities.”
