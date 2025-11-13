 aespa to release compilation of solo songs by each member
aespa to release compilation of solo songs by each member

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 12:04
Members of aespa perform their solo tracks during the group's ″SYNK: aeXIS LINE″ tour. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

A compilation of four solo songs by each of the members of girl group aespa will be released on Monday, the group's agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The compilation, titled "SYNK: aeXIS LINE," will carry pop rock track "Blue" by Winter, R&B genre "Ketchup and Lemonade" by Ningning, tropical dance track "Tornado" by Giselle and hip-hop dance track "Good Stuff" by Karina.
 

Giselle had a hand in writing the music and lyrics for "Tornado." 
 
The songs were unveiled to fans during the "SYNK: aeXIS LINE" tour, which began with three concerts at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul in August.
 
The quartet had performed in Japan for the tour and is set to perform in Bangkok this weekend. The tour will also continue through next year in Hong Kong, Macau, Jakarta and again in Japan.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
aespa to release compilation of solo songs by each member

