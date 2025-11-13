Cho Sae-ho apologizes to Park Mi-sun after attending controversial breast cancer awareness event
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 12:01
Comedian Cho Sae-ho publicly apologized while speaking to comedian Park Mi-sun, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, after attending a breast cancer awareness event last month that drew public criticism.
On Wednesday’s episode of the tvN variety show “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-), Park made her first television appearance in about a year following her diagnosis. During the show, Cho said to Park, “It’s been a while since I’ve seen you and I’m sorry.
“I sincerely want to apologize for my recent participation in that event,” he continued, while bowing his head. “It made me hesitant to see you afterward. This has been a moment of reflection for me.”
Cho was referring to his appearance at W Korea’s “Love Your W” event, held on Oct. 15 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While the annual event, now in its 20th year, is meant to promote the importance of early screening for breast cancer, this year’s edition came under fire for featuring alcohol and sexually suggestive performances, which many criticized as inappropriate for the campaign's message.
Celebrities who attended were heavily criticized online, with Cho becoming one of the central targets. W Korea later issued a public apology, acknowledging that “the composition and program were inappropriate given the purpose of the campaign.”
Responding to Cho’s apology, Park smiled and said, “You must have gone through a tough time — you’ve lost weight,” offering comfort to her junior colleague. On the show, she also opened up for the first time about her diagnosis and the long process of cancer treatment.
“I found out I had [breast cancer] during a comprehensive health screening last year,” she said. “I had surgery on Christmas Eve, and it turned out the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes. If it spreads, chemotherapy is unavoidable. I underwent 16 rounds of radiation therapy and am currently on medication.”
Park explained that she chose to appear on the show to offer hope to others.
“Breast cancer has a high cure rate if detected early,” she emphasized. Still, she added that the cancer isn’t one that can be considered completely cured.
“I can’t say I’m fully recovered. It’s a cancer you have to constantly monitor and live cautiously with.”
The experience, she said, has changed her outlook on life.
“I didn’t have any obvious symptoms, just fatigue. I’d fall asleep during shoots and sleep nonstop in the waiting room,” she recalled. “That was a signal, but I ignored it and kept pushing myself. I don’t know what next year will bring. I’m not making any plans. Now, I want to live life at a gentler pace — letting things flow, and allowing myself to rest.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
