Disney+ turns to shamans, a webtoon and action with a tantalizing Korean lineup in store for next year
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 20:44 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 20:57
- KIM JI-YE
HONG KONG — From K-shamanism and a beloved webtoon-turned-romance fantasy to a sweeping period drama and action-packed series, Disney+ is charging full speed ahead with a strong Korean title lineup to capture the hearts of global audiences and capitalize on the popularity of K-content.
The lineup set for release at the end of this year through next year was announced at the Disney+ Originals Preview 2025 event, held on Nov. 13 at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Conference Center. A total of nine Korean titles, providing a mix of scripted and unscripted series, were introduced during the event.
The titles are scripted series “The Manipulated,” “Made in Korea,” “Perfect Crown,” “Gold Land,” the second season of “A Shop for killers,” “The Remarried Empress” and “Portraits of Delusion” (working title), as well as unscripted titles “Battle Of Fate” and “Are You Sure?!” season 2.
Made in Korea
One of the most anticipated action series, “Made in Korea,” starring Jung Woo-sung and Hyun Bin, is set to debut on Dec. 24.
Directed by Woo Min-ho, the series is set in 1970 and follows the story of Ki-tae, played by Hyun Bin, a man who is an agent by day and a smuggler by night, driven by his ambition for wealth and power. However, prosecutor Geon-young, played by Jung, stands in Ki-tae’s way, and the two do whatever it takes to bring each other down.
Joining Hyun Bin and Jung, the action thriller also features actors Won Ji-an, Seo Eun-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Woo Do-hwan and Jung Sung-il.
Packed with suspense and dynamic characters, the director said during the showcase that “the simplest way to enjoy the show is to look forward to finding out who will win.”
Actor Jung Woo-sung also revealed that he was at first hesitant to take on his role.
“When the director first offered me the role, I actually thought Geon-young wasn’t the right character for me,” said Jung during the event. “I felt that someone with a bit more fiery and energetic personality would suit the role better. But as I read through the script, I started to feel that there were parts I could fill in and make my own, so I gathered my courage and accepted the offer.”
The series is Jung’s first project to be released after embroiled under controversy for fathering a child out of wedlock with model Moon Ga-bi. The actor did not mention his personal life during the media showcase.
During the event, Disney+ also announced that “Made of Korea” will have a second season, aiming to release it in 2026.
Battle of Fate
Upcoming survival show “Battle of Fate” centers on 49 fortunetellers, from shamans and saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) experts to tarot and physiognomy masters, as they compete to prove their skills through a series of challenging missions.
The show will be directed by Hwang Kyo-jin and Sung Chi-kyeong and written by Mo Eun-seoul, who also was behind Netflix’s hit cooking survival show “Culinary Class War.”
It will also feature announcers Jun Hyun-moo, Kang Ji-yeong, comedian Park Na-rae, actor Park Ha-seon and Super Junior’s Shindong as observers.
“Battle Of Fate” will be released in early 2026.
Perfect Crown
The new MBC romance series is set to be exclusively streamed on Disney+, a fact which was announced during the preview showcase.
Starring Byeon Woo-seok and IU, the series set in an alternate Korea under a constitutional monarchy. IU will star as Seong Hee-ju, an ordinary woman from a wealthy chaebol family, while Byeon will play Lee Wan, the King’s second son, whose royal status limits his potential.
The series is set to be released in early 2026.
The Remarried Empress
Naver Webtoon's popular fantasy romance series “The Remarried Empress" (2019-) is set to come to life on Disney+. The series will be one of the biggest commission Korean productions ever for Disney+, according to the platform.
The adaptation stars actors Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young.
The story revolves around Navier, empress of the East Empire, whose husband Sovieshu demands a divorce after falling for a young runaway slave named Rashta. Things take a quick turn when Navier, instead of despairing, immediately asks to be remarried to Heinrey, the West Empire prince.
Directed by Jo Su-won, known for the SBS series “I Can Hear Your Voice" (2013) and “Pinocchio" (2014-15), actor Shin will take the on role of Empress Navier and Ju will play her husband Sovieshu. Lee Jong-suk will portray Heinrey and Rashta will be played by Lee Se-young.
The original webtoon is one of Naver Webtoon’s most popular titles, with over 2.6 billion reads worldwide as of December 2024. Knowing its popularity, the cast were also curious about how it would be brought to life, which lured them to participate in the project.
“I know the original webtoon is widely loved and that many people have high expectations for the adaptation,” Shin said at the event, alongside actor Ju and Lee Se-young. “I too was also very curious to see how the story would be brought to life as a drama, which made me really want to be part of it.”
Also for Ju, the series is not his first role as a royalty, as he debuted as a prince in MBC drama “Princess Hours” (2006). “I debuted as a prince, so I was used [acting in a palace],” Ju jokingly said during the media showcase.
The show is scheduled to premiere in late 2026.
A Shop for Killers Season 2
Another highly anticipated title, “A Shop for Killers” (2024-), returns with a new season next year, continuing the story of Ji-an, who successfully secured the dangerous inheritance of her uncle Jin-man. However, she once again becomes the target of mysterious killers.
“We’re back,” said Lee Dong-wook when he entered the conference room.
The new season will bring back the original cast from the first season, including Lee, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun and Geum Hannah, while adding fresh faces such as Korean-Japanese actor Hyunri and Japanese actor Masaki Okada.
Director Lee Kwon, who directed the first season, will return to both direct and write the upcoming season. He expressed his excitement to explore stories that he couldn’t cover in season 1. One of these may be the return of Lee’s character Jin-man, who was thought to be dead but reappears at the end of the show.
“In season 2, the reason why he decided to go undercover may be somewhat revealed,” Lee Dong-wook said, teasing the upcoming season.
The new season is scheduled for release in late 2026.
Gold Land
Actor Park Bo-young will return to Disney+ with a new series, “Gold Land,” after appearing in “Light Shop” (2024).
The upcoming series begins with international airport security officer Hee-ju accidentally ending up with gold bars owned by a smuggling ring. While trying to hold the gold, she gets entangled in a whirlwind of greed and betrayal among those after the gold.
“Gold Land” is directed by Kim Sung-hoon, who helmed film “Confidential Assignment” (2017). Alongside Park, the title will feature actors Kim Sung-cheol, Lee Hyun-wook, Kim Hie-won, Moon Jeong-hee and Lee Kwang-soo.
The director described the show as portraying “the dilemma that people hold within.”
The series will come out in early 2026.
More to expect
BTS’s members Jimin and Jungkook will return to Disney+ with their second season of unscripted series “Are You Sure?!”
The show follows the 12-day backpacking journey of the two K-pop stars in Switzerland and Vietnam. The duo set off for their last backpacking trip in their 20s after completing their mandatory military service.
For fantasy fans, another Korean effort is gearing up to win over viewers in 2026: “Portraits of Delusion” (working title).
Singer-actor Bae Suzy and actor Kim Seon-ho are set to reunite in the series by portraying characters in 1935 Gyeongseong, present-day Seoul. This marks their second collaboration following the tvN series “Start-Up” (2020).
Directed by Han Jae-rim, the series follows painter Yoon I-ho, played by Kim, who is commissioned to paint the portrait of Song Jeong-hwa, portrayed by Bae, a vampire who has remained hidden from the world for more than half a century. As Yi-ho works on the portrait, he draws closer to her secret, including one that might result in his death.
Alongside the Korean lineup, upcoming Japanese content was also introduced. Among them, Disney+’s first-ever Korea-Japan collaborative romantic comedy series, tentatively titled “Merry Berry Love.”
Starring Korean actor Ji Chang-wook and Japanese actor Mio Imada, the series follows a down-on-his-luck Korean spatial designer Lee Yu-bin, played by Ji, who moves to Japan. There he meets strawberry farmer Karin Shirahama, portrayed by Imada.
The romcom series is directed by Kim Soo-jung and written by Lee Jae-yoon. It was also developed and produced by CJ ENM and coproduced by Nippon TV.
“I found the character setup itself really interesting,” said Ji, adding that he will start his shooting on Sunday. “And I’d always wanted to work on a project in Japan. So when I was offered ‘Merry Berry Love,’ I felt it could turn out to be a really fun and exciting collaboration, and I’m looking forward to it a lot.”
BY KIM JI-YE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
