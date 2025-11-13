 Military to kick off annual Hoguk defense exercise next week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Military to kick off annual Hoguk defense exercise next week

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:18
Troops train as part of the annual Hoguk exercise in Hongcheon County, Gangwon, on Oct. 24, 2024. [YONHAP]

Troops train as part of the annual Hoguk exercise in Hongcheon County, Gangwon, on Oct. 24, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's military will kick off an annual outdoor defense field exercise next week to improve the military's joint operational capabilities and preparedness, officials said on Thursday.
 
The Hoguk exercise will begin on Monday and run for five days. It was postponed from October due to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
 

Related Article

 
The drills were initially scheduled to run from Oct. 20 to 24 but were postponed until after APEC, with the military citing the need to maintain a “thorough military readiness posture” to ensure a successful summit.
 
This year's drills will involve troops and equipment from across all three military branches and focus on strengthening operational capabilities in both peacetime and wartime scenarios, according to the JCS.
 
The U.S. Forces Korea will also take part in some of the drills to better cooperate with Korean troops, JCS added.
 
Launched in 1996, the Hoguk exercise aims to enhance the interoperability of the armed forces and strengthen military readiness.

Yonhap
tags military drill Hoguk training JCS

More in Defense

Military to kick off annual Hoguk defense exercise next week

'Nuclear' or 'atomic'? Gov't terminology on submarines baffles public.

Expert calls South Korea's nuclear-powered sub acquisition 'possible' but 'long road'

Soldier who sold information to Chinese official sentenced to prison by military court

HD Hyundai signs MOU on naval shipbuilding program with India's Cochin Shipyard

Related Stories

New JCS chairman vows strong military against 'complex' threats

Battle-ready

Joint drill begins a day before new president's term

JCS chief inspects military readiness at front-line outpost, destroyer

North shows pique with South's drill by firing artillery
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)