Military to kick off annual Hoguk defense exercise next week

Korea's military will kick off an annual outdoor defense field exercise next week to improve the military's joint operational capabilities and preparedness, officials said on Thursday.The Hoguk exercise will begin on Monday and run for five days. It was postponed from October due to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).The drills were initially scheduled to run from Oct. 20 to 24 but were postponed until after APEC, with the military citing the need to maintain a “thorough military readiness posture” to ensure a successful summit.This year's drills will involve troops and equipment from across all three military branches and focus on strengthening operational capabilities in both peacetime and wartime scenarios, according to the JCS.The U.S. Forces Korea will also take part in some of the drills to better cooperate with Korean troops, JCS added.Launched in 1996, the Hoguk exercise aims to enhance the interoperability of the armed forces and strengthen military readiness.Yonhap