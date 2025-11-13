Exhibition showcases Korean artisans' unique traditional crafts in Washington

From decorative knots to gold leaf imprinting used for royal textiles, a series of Korean traditional crafts were on display at an old Korean legation in Washington on Wednesday, as a special exhibition involving 23 artisans kicked off its eight-day run.Under the theme of the "Beauty of Korean Hospitality," the exhibition at the legation, now a historical museum, showcased 146 crafts symbolic of time-honored cultural traditions. The artisans, designated as national intangible heritage masters, and their apprentices have worked together to present the crafts.The exhibition came as global attention to Korean culture has been on the rise thanks to the worldwide popularity of Korean music, dramas and other cultural products. Organizers expressed hope the artisan project would give visitors a first-hand experience of diverse Korean artworks."This artisan project is an exhibition that highlights the enduring traditions and profound craftsmanship of Korea's national intangible cultural heritage artisans," Won Bo-hyun, the artistic director of the exhibition and director of WBH Lab, said during a reception."This is not only to showcase finished works, but also to illuminate the time, hands and spirit that have brought them into being."Won pointed out that the old legation — once a place where Korean diplomats welcomed guests with the nation's finest crafts — befits the theme of the exhibition."The theme is a contemporary attempt to reconnect the moments in history with today's artisans," she said during a reception.Yum Hogan, former first lady of Maryland and artist, also joined the reception, welcoming the project in the U.S. capital."I am grateful and congratulate you on this exhibition that highlights Korean cultural heritage here at the legation, which served as Korea's first embassy in Washington, the heart of the United States," she said.Kim Gi-ho, an artisan who applies gold leaf to textiles with meticulous hand skills, stressed that at the core of the growing popularity of Korean culture lies the spirit of Korean traditional craftsmanship."Traditional handicrafts are not merely an expression of techniques. It is an art that links people, the nature and time," he said. "I hope that this exhibition will serve as a precious time to deliver the depth and warmth of Korean traditions."A wide variety of crafts were displayed on the first, second and third floors of the legation.Some 10 of the 23 artisans were present at the exhibition, including Kim and Choi Moon-jeung, an artist that paints vibrant patterns on wooden buildings to maximize the aesthetic value of traditional architecture, as well as Kim Yeong-jo, a master who uses heated tools to burn designs onto wood or paper.The gold leaf imprinting drew much attention as it traces back to the late part of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Master Kim has preserved the royal gilding techniques once used to embellish court garments and ornaments.The exhibition was organized by the National Intangible Heritage Association. It is supported by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Korea Craft and Design Foundation, Korea Heritage Service and others.In September last year, the old Korean legation was listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places — a cherished recognition of the building that served as the centerpiece of Korea's diplomacy in Washington in the late 19th century.Yonhap