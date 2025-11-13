Samsung chief, Hanwha vice chair to visit UAE to attend business roundtable
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:21
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Nov. 19 to attend the Korea-UAE Business Roundtable (BRT), according to industry and government sources on Thursday.
About 15 Korean business leaders are expected to participate in the event, co-hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra). The BRT will bring together major Korean companies in AI, defense, energy and food to discuss cooperation with UAE counterparts.
The meeting follows President Lee Jae Myung’s talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Oct. 31. The presidential office said both sides "agreed to deepen collaboration in national defense, investment, energy and advanced technologies, including AI."
Participating firms include Samsung Electronics and SK in AI, Hyundai Motor in mobility, Hanwha, HD Hyundai and LIG in defense, and Doosan Enerbility and Korea Electric Power Corporation in energy. Samyang Foods, known for its spicy Buldak noodles popular in the Middle East, is also on the list.
Samsung Executive Chairman Lee has made UAE engagement a priority. His first overseas visit after taking the role was to the Barakah nuclear plant in December 2023 — Korea’s first overseas nuclear project, built by a consortium including Samsung C&T. He also met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the Gulf nation leader’s state visit to Korea in May 2024.
Lee is expected to discuss AI cooperation with UAE officials. The UAE has identified AI and semiconductors as key post-oil growth sectors and is investing heavily in these sectors using oil revenue. Samsung Electronics, which has both memory and advanced foundry capabilities, is considered a strong potential partner. Foreign media have reported that Samsung and TSMC are in discussions with the UAE government about building advanced semiconductor plants in the country. Samsung affiliates such as Samsung C&T and Samsung E&A have also maintained active partnerships with the UAE in construction and energy, raising expectations for expanded cooperation.
Hanwha’s Kim, who oversees key defense affiliates, has also pursued long-term partnerships with the UAE. He attended the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025 in February and continues to seek defense cooperation.
Kang Hoon-sik, appointed as the Presidential Economic Cooperation Envoy, departed for the UAE on Thursday. He had previously visited European countries to deliver President Lee’s letters and discuss defense cooperation. Hanwha's Kim accompanied him on that trip.
Other attendees include LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan, Doosan Enerbility Vice Chairman Jung Yeon-in, HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Cho Seok, Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon and SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang, also SK’s AI Committee Chair. Hyundai Motor’s final delegation has yet to be confirmed.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
