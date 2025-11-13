 Walking the talk: Symbolic benches along Jeju hiking trail celebrate Asean friendship
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:10 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:19
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Ambassadors and other dignitaries pose for a commemorative photo at the newly installed Malaysian bench along the ASEAN-Korea Olle Trail in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 11. Seated from left: Spouse of the Malaysian ambassador Arfah Nadiah Ahmad, Malaysian Ambassador Mohd Zamruni bin Khalid, ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin and Jeju Vice Governor Kim Ae-sook. Standing from left: Vietnamese Minister-Counsellor to Korea Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, Myanmar Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Myo Myint Maung, Brunei Darussalam Ambassador Dk Nooriyah Pg Yussof, Cambodian Ambassador-designate Phonrattanak Khuon, Lao PDR Ambassador Songkane Luangmuninthone, Philippine Ambassador-designate Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez, Jeju Olle Foundation CEO Ahn Eun-joo, Singapore Ambassador Wong Kai Jiun and the spouse of the Vietnamese minister-counsellor. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — Hikers setting out on the Jeju Olle Trail Route 8 will encounter 10 sculptural benches, each representing one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), as they follow the pristine coastal path along the famous hexagonal basalt cliffs overlooking turquoise waters in Seogwipo on Jeju Island.
 
A group of around 100 dignitaries and guests, including ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin, Jeju Vice Gov. Kim Ae-sook, Jeju Olle Foundation CEO Ahn Eun-joo, Asean ambassadors and their spouses and journalists from across Southeast Asia and Korea, gathered on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the “Asean benches” — a physical tribute to people-to-people friendship, installed alphabetically along the scenic 20-kilometer trail that hugs dramatic cliffs and dips through Jeju’s lush inland paths.
 
The project, spearheaded by the ASEAN-Korea Centre, follows the designation of Route 8 as the “ASEAN-Korea Olle” in November last year, to mark the 35th anniversary of the dialogue relations. What began then as a single commemorative bench has now grown into a full symbolic circle of 10, representing the 10 original Asean member states, which grew to 11 to include Timor-Leste this year.
 
“A 'road' connects destinations to destinations, people to people and hearts to hearts,” ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary-General Kim said. “I hope that the 'ASEAN-Korea Olle' and the 10 Asean benches establish themselves as instruments toward the path of friendship that brings Asean and Korea even closer together.”
 
Locations of the 10 Asean country benches at the ASEAN-Korea Olle [YUN YOUNG]

10 benches, 10 nations 



Each bench resembles a split stone — designed as two gray, smooth-cut blocks evoking Jeju’s layered volcanic terrain. A blue emblem is embedded in every bench, featuring each nation's two-letter ISO country code.
 
Next to every bench stands a ganse — a small horse-shaped trail marker unique to Jeju Olle trails — showing travel information about the corresponding Asean country along with a QR code. Ganse means “slow-going idler” in Jeju dialect, a gentle reminder to walkers to slow down and enjoy the journey.
 
Inspired by Spain’s Camino de Santiago, the Jeju Olle Trail is a 437-kilometer network of 27 numbered routes and a few spur trails, showcasing the island’s natural beauty, culture and slow-travel philosophy.
 
The Malaysian bench at the ASEAN-Korea Olle in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, sits behind the Jungmun Saekdal Beach. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

Waves crashed high in the background as participants paused at the Malaysian bench.    
 
The Malaysian bench overlooks Jungmun Saekdal Beach, one of Jeju’s signature shores known for its tropical palm-lined vistas and a 560-meter stretch of sands in black, white, red and gray hues. This crescent beach’s famous surf breaks make it a favorite among local and international surfers and wave-seekers.
 
“We’re happy the Malaysian bench ended up at such a strategic spot — right in front of the Parnas Hotel Jeju,” Malaysian Ambassador to Korea Mohd Zamruni Khalid told the Korea JoongAng Daily, noting that the alphabetic arrangement placed Malaysia’s seat in a prime location. “It’s a wonderful idea. When tourists from Asean countries come to Jeju, they’ll want to find their country’s bench along the seaside.”
 
Asean diplomats take a pause at the ASEAN-Korean Olle Commemorative Bench at the ASEAN-Korea Olle in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 11. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

Farther along, the Myanmar bench is set beside the historic Hwanhae Jangseong coastal fortress wall built from volcanic stones during the Goryeo — Joseon era to defend against maritime threats. Special care was taken to ensure the bench’s installation would not damage the surrounding structure, given the site's deep historic value, according to an ASEAN-Korean Centre official.
 
The Philippines bench overlooks the Nonjitmul Spring, a tranquil spot where fresh groundwater bubbles up right by the ocean’s edge to form a clear tidal pool. Here, Jeju’s dramatic volcanic coastline meets a gentle oasis reminiscent of many Southeast Asian shores. Philippine Ambassador-designate to Korea Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez joked that this picturesque location was so perfect, it could serve as a filming spot, perhaps even bringing over Filipino actors to shoot a drama here.
 
A group of around 100 dignitaries and guests gathered on Nov. 11 to commemorate the completion of the 10 "Asean benches." [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

The birth of the benches

 
The journey to create the ASEAN-Korea Olle Trail and its 10 nation benches all began with a casual idea from former Singaporean Ambassador Eric Teo, who suggested creating some kind of Asean marker on Jeju’s famous network of trails.
 
Kim, who had previously spearheaded the creation of a “Korea Plaza” in the German city of Dresden during his ambassadorship there, was immediately drawn to the concept and decided to make it happen after speaking with local stakeholders.
 
Initially, organizers considered erecting distinct structures or pavilions for each country — like bus stop-style shelters decorated with national symbols. But Jeju’s rugged coastal climate made that impractical. 
 
“Those kinds of structures wouldn’t withstand the wind and salty air here,” Kim said.
 
The concept evolved: instead of big installations, they would create benches formed of high-strength “super concrete” and shaped with organic, flowing contours — simple yet more enduring. 
 
“It is serendipitous that I am now witnessing this commemorative ceremony of the completion of these benches,” said incumbent Singaporean Ambassador to Seoul Wong Kai Jiun, who currently chairs the ASEAN Committee in Seoul.
 
Ambassadors voiced hope to inspire Korean and international travelers to learn more about each Asean country as they explore the island. 
 
Ambassadors and other dignitaries pose for a photo at the commemorative ceremony celebrating the completion of the 10 ASEAN Benches at the ASEAN-Korea Olle on Nov. 11. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

Strengthening bonds amid challenges 

 
The initiative comes at a time when Asean-Korea ties face growing scrutiny concerning the safety of Koreans in those nations.
 
Earlier this year, a Korean college student was kidnapped and killed by a criminal scam ring in Cambodia, sparking public outcry. Korea responded by banning travel to parts of Cambodia amid rising reports of its nationals being lured to lawless border zones by fraud syndicates. Such incidents — along with other scam-related abductions of Koreans in Southeast Asia — have raised public concerns over travel to the region for some.
 
Participants wave at the camera while walking the ASEAN-Korea Olle Trail, touring the ten newly completed ASEAN benches on Nov. 11. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

The sight of almost every Asean representative and Korean officials walking side by side on a Jeju trail and sharing laughter was especially memorable.
 
Ambassadors lingered for photos at their home country’s bench, jokingly comparing notes on whose bench had the best view. Many commented how the view reminded them of beloved landscapes back home — showing that this corner of Korea and the shores of Southeast Asia were not so far apart, after all.
 
Korea has become one of the top travel destinations for Asean tourists, and Jeju ranks high on must-visit lists for many Southeast Asian visitors. Direct flights between Jeju and South Asian cities like Singapore with T'way Air, launched this year, are a testament to the growing exchanges.
 
Ahn Eun-joo, head of the Jeju Olle Foundation, noted that walking the full 100-kilometer length of the Olle trail has become a new travel trend among women in their 30s and 40s, particularly from Malaysia and Singapore.
 
Along the way, walkers can also stop by the Jeju ASEAN Hall, also established by the Centre last year near the trail’s midpoint, which features an Asean culture and tourism book corner. According to Kim, similar spaces are planned for other Korean regions with large Southeast Asian populations, helping to expand awareness beyond Seoul. 
 
An information post introducing the ASEAN member states stands at the ASEAN-Korea Olle [SEO JI-EUN]

The ASEAN-Korea Centre’s initiative does not stop here. Next year, the family of benches will expand to eleven to include its newest member, Timor-Leste. 
 
“We’ll be adding a Timor-Leste bench as well,” Kim said, noting that plans are already underway to scout a perfect spot for the new addition between the Thailand and Vietnam benches, in keeping with the tradition of alphabetic order.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
