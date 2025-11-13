Walking the talk: Symbolic benches along Jeju hiking trail celebrate Asean friendship
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:10 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:19
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — Hikers setting out on the Jeju Olle Trail Route 8 will encounter 10 sculptural benches, each representing one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), as they follow the pristine coastal path along the famous hexagonal basalt cliffs overlooking turquoise waters in Seogwipo on Jeju Island.
A group of around 100 dignitaries and guests, including ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin, Jeju Vice Gov. Kim Ae-sook, Jeju Olle Foundation CEO Ahn Eun-joo, Asean ambassadors and their spouses and journalists from across Southeast Asia and Korea, gathered on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the “Asean benches” — a physical tribute to people-to-people friendship, installed alphabetically along the scenic 20-kilometer trail that hugs dramatic cliffs and dips through Jeju’s lush inland paths.
The project, spearheaded by the ASEAN-Korea Centre, follows the designation of Route 8 as the “ASEAN-Korea Olle” in November last year, to mark the 35th anniversary of the dialogue relations. What began then as a single commemorative bench has now grown into a full symbolic circle of 10, representing the 10 original Asean member states, which grew to 11 to include Timor-Leste this year.
“A 'road' connects destinations to destinations, people to people and hearts to hearts,” ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary-General Kim said. “I hope that the 'ASEAN-Korea Olle' and the 10 Asean benches establish themselves as instruments toward the path of friendship that brings Asean and Korea even closer together.”
━
10 benches, 10 nations
Each bench resembles a split stone — designed as two gray, smooth-cut blocks evoking Jeju’s layered volcanic terrain. A blue emblem is embedded in every bench, featuring each nation's two-letter ISO country code.
Next to every bench stands a ganse — a small horse-shaped trail marker unique to Jeju Olle trails — showing travel information about the corresponding Asean country along with a QR code. Ganse means “slow-going idler” in Jeju dialect, a gentle reminder to walkers to slow down and enjoy the journey.
Inspired by Spain’s Camino de Santiago, the Jeju Olle Trail is a 437-kilometer network of 27 numbered routes and a few spur trails, showcasing the island’s natural beauty, culture and slow-travel philosophy.
The Malaysian bench overlooks Jungmun Saekdal Beach, one of Jeju’s signature shores known for its tropical palm-lined vistas and a 560-meter stretch of sands in black, white, red and gray hues. This crescent beach’s famous surf breaks make it a favorite among local and international surfers and wave-seekers.
“We’re happy the Malaysian bench ended up at such a strategic spot — right in front of the Parnas Hotel Jeju,” Malaysian Ambassador to Korea Mohd Zamruni Khalid told the Korea JoongAng Daily, noting that the alphabetic arrangement placed Malaysia’s seat in a prime location. “It’s a wonderful idea. When tourists from Asean countries come to Jeju, they’ll want to find their country’s bench along the seaside.”
The Philippines bench overlooks the Nonjitmul Spring, a tranquil spot where fresh groundwater bubbles up right by the ocean’s edge to form a clear tidal pool. Here, Jeju’s dramatic volcanic coastline meets a gentle oasis reminiscent of many Southeast Asian shores. Philippine Ambassador-designate to Korea Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez joked that this picturesque location was so perfect, it could serve as a filming spot, perhaps even bringing over Filipino actors to shoot a drama here.
━
The birth of the benches
The journey to create the ASEAN-Korea Olle Trail and its 10 nation benches all began with a casual idea from former Singaporean Ambassador Eric Teo, who suggested creating some kind of Asean marker on Jeju’s famous network of trails.
Kim, who had previously spearheaded the creation of a “Korea Plaza” in the German city of Dresden during his ambassadorship there, was immediately drawn to the concept and decided to make it happen after speaking with local stakeholders.
Initially, organizers considered erecting distinct structures or pavilions for each country — like bus stop-style shelters decorated with national symbols. But Jeju’s rugged coastal climate made that impractical.
“Those kinds of structures wouldn’t withstand the wind and salty air here,” Kim said.
The concept evolved: instead of big installations, they would create benches formed of high-strength “super concrete” and shaped with organic, flowing contours — simple yet more enduring.
“It is serendipitous that I am now witnessing this commemorative ceremony of the completion of these benches,” said incumbent Singaporean Ambassador to Seoul Wong Kai Jiun, who currently chairs the ASEAN Committee in Seoul.
Ambassadors voiced hope to inspire Korean and international travelers to learn more about each Asean country as they explore the island.
━
Strengthening bonds amid challenges
The initiative comes at a time when Asean-Korea ties face growing scrutiny concerning the safety of Koreans in those nations.
Earlier this year, a Korean college student was kidnapped and killed by a criminal scam ring in Cambodia, sparking public outcry. Korea responded by banning travel to parts of Cambodia amid rising reports of its nationals being lured to lawless border zones by fraud syndicates. Such incidents — along with other scam-related abductions of Koreans in Southeast Asia — have raised public concerns over travel to the region for some.
Ambassadors lingered for photos at their home country’s bench, jokingly comparing notes on whose bench had the best view. Many commented how the view reminded them of beloved landscapes back home — showing that this corner of Korea and the shores of Southeast Asia were not so far apart, after all.
Korea has become one of the top travel destinations for Asean tourists, and Jeju ranks high on must-visit lists for many Southeast Asian visitors. Direct flights between Jeju and South Asian cities like Singapore with T'way Air, launched this year, are a testament to the growing exchanges.
Ahn Eun-joo, head of the Jeju Olle Foundation, noted that walking the full 100-kilometer length of the Olle trail has become a new travel trend among women in their 30s and 40s, particularly from Malaysia and Singapore.
Along the way, walkers can also stop by the Jeju ASEAN Hall, also established by the Centre last year near the trail’s midpoint, which features an Asean culture and tourism book corner. According to Kim, similar spaces are planned for other Korean regions with large Southeast Asian populations, helping to expand awareness beyond Seoul.
“We’ll be adding a Timor-Leste bench as well,” Kim said, noting that plans are already underway to scout a perfect spot for the new addition between the Thailand and Vietnam benches, in keeping with the tradition of alphabetic order.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)