 G7 top diplomats reaffirm commitment to 'complete' denuclearization of North Korea
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 09:34
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand stand in the foreground ahead of a family photo during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada on Nov. 12. [AP/YONHAP]

The top diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) countries Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea and denounced the recalcitrant regime's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
 
The chief diplomats of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Japan and the High Representative of the European Union issued a joint statement after they met under Canada's presidency in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
 

"We strongly condemned the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed our commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK, in accordance with relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions," the statement read. DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 
The G7 diplomats also expressed "grave" concerns over the North's cryptocurrency thefts and urged it to resolve the abductions issue "expeditiously."
 
Reaffirming their "unwavering" support for Ukraine in defending itself, the diplomats also condemned the provision to Russia of military assistance by North Korea and Iran, and the provision of weapons and dual-use components by China, which they called a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war.
 

Yonhap
